AMARILLO — The Generals headed to Amarillo to begin a six-game series against the Sod Squad.
Starting pitchers Brett Brown and Brandon Gomez both gave up a home run, but the Generals were able to limit the damage and open the series with a 5-3 win.
Brown pitched 5.1 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out five.
Gomez pitched 7.0 innings for the Sod Squad, giving up three runs on nine hits and two walks, striking out seven.
The Generals opened the scoring with a run from Austin Ochoa in the top of the second.
Adam Becker scored on Cody Cleveland's RBI single in the fourth and hit a solo home run to put the Generals up 3-1 in the sixth inning.
Peyton McGregor put the Sod Squad on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth and Enrique Porchas scored on a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth.
The Generals added a pair of runs with Shane Podsednik's RBI bunt and Cleveland's sac fly RBI in the top of the eighth to go up 5-2.
The Sod Squad got a run back after Jordan Ku scored on an error in the bottom of the ninth, but Josh Salinas pitched a flyout and a groundout to pick up the save and seal the 5-3 win for the Generals.
Texas Collegiate League
Victoria Generals 5, Amarillo Sod Squad 3
Generals 010 101 020 — 5 13 1
Sod Squad 000 101 001 — 3 10 1
W: Brett Brown; L: Brandon Gomez; S: Josh Salinas; Highlights: (G) Brett Brown 5.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 5 K, 3 BB; Adam Becker 3-for-4, HR, RBI, 3 R; Cody Cleveland 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Austin Ochoa 2-for-5, 2 R; (S) Brandon Gomez 7.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 7 K, 2 BB; Peyton McGregor 1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB; Enrique Porchas 2-for-5, R, 2B; Sam Tormos 2-for-4, 2B, BB; Records: Generals 9-8; Sod Squad 7-10
