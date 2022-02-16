Class 4A
Beeville v Navarro, 7 p.m. Friday, Floresville
Class 3A
Karnes City v Blanco, TBD
Nixon-Smiley v Lytle, 6:30 p.m. Friday, TBD
Class 2A
Shiner v Evadale, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Waller
Refugio v Harper, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jourdanton
Yorktown v San Saba, 7 p.m. Friday, San Antonio Northside Sports Gym
Weimar v Iola, TBD
Class 1A
Moulton v Nueces Canyon, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Poteet
TAPPS 2A Bi-District
Sacred Heart v Marble Falls Faith Academy, TBD
