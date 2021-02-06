Basketball logo new

Class 5A

Victoria East vs. Laredo Martin, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kingsville King

Victoria West vs. Roma, 6 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi Ray

Class 4A

Cuero vs. Wimberley, TBA Friday, Seguin High School

El Campo vs. Houston Washington, 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Brookshire Royal

Beeville vs. Stafford, 7 p.m. Friday, Port Lavaca

Class 3A

Palacios vs. Lytle, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Goliad

Hallettsville vs. Karnes City, 7 p.m. Friday, Goliad

Nixon-Smiley vs. Blanco, TBA

Class 2A

Schulenburg vs. Thrall, 7 p.m. Thursday, Caldwell

Refugio vs. Freer, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Beeville

Weimar vs. Holland, 7 p.m. Thursday, Bastrop Cedar Creek

Yorktown vs. Riviera, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, George West

Falls City vs. Goldthwaite, 6 p.m. Thursday, Fredericksburg

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.