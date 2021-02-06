Class 5A
Victoria East vs. Laredo Martin, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kingsville King
Victoria West vs. Roma, 6 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi Ray
Class 4A
Cuero vs. Wimberley, TBA Friday, Seguin High School
El Campo vs. Houston Washington, 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Brookshire Royal
Beeville vs. Stafford, 7 p.m. Friday, Port Lavaca
Class 3A
Palacios vs. Lytle, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Goliad
Hallettsville vs. Karnes City, 7 p.m. Friday, Goliad
Nixon-Smiley vs. Blanco, TBA
Class 2A
Schulenburg vs. Thrall, 7 p.m. Thursday, Caldwell
Refugio vs. Freer, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Beeville
Weimar vs. Holland, 7 p.m. Thursday, Bastrop Cedar Creek
Yorktown vs. Riviera, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, George West
Falls City vs. Goldthwaite, 6 p.m. Thursday, Fredericksburg
