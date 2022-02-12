Bi-District
Class 5A
Victoria East vs. Rio Grande City, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego
Class 4A
Bay City vs. Beeville, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Victoria East
Cuero vs. Boerne, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Seguin
Class 3A
Tidehaven vs. Lytle, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cuero
Goliad vs. Cotulla, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Goliad
Industrial vs. Poth, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Goliad
Class 2A
Shiner vs. Holland, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Bastrop Cedar Creek
Refugio vs. Premont, 7 p.m. Monday, Mathis
Schulenburg vs. Thorndale, 7 p.m. Tuesday, La Grange
Falls City vs. Goldthwaite, 6 p.m. Monday, Ingram
Flatonia vs. Hearne, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fayetteville
