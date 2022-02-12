Basketball logo new

Bi-District

Class 5A

Victoria East vs. Rio Grande City, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego

Class 4A

Bay City vs. Beeville, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Victoria East

Cuero vs. Boerne, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Seguin

Class 3A

Tidehaven vs. Lytle, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cuero

Goliad vs. Cotulla, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Goliad

Industrial vs. Poth, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Goliad

Class 2A

Shiner vs. Holland, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Bastrop Cedar Creek

Refugio vs. Premont, 7 p.m. Monday, Mathis

Schulenburg vs. Thorndale, 7 p.m. Tuesday, La Grange

Falls City vs. Goldthwaite, 6 p.m. Monday, Ingram

Flatonia vs. Hearne, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fayetteville

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.