Class 3A
- Karnes City vs. Lytle, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, San Antonio SW Legacy
Class 2A
- Weimar vs. Hearne, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Brenham
- Shiner vs. Normangee, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brenham
TAPPS Class 2A Area
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Edinburg Harvest Christian 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Shiner St. Paul, TBA
