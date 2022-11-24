CUERO — Mason Notaro was a ball boy the last time Cuero played at Katy’s Legacy Stadium.
The Gobblers defeated Silsbee 29-24 in the 2018 Class 4A, Division II semifinals and went on to win their fourth state championship.
Notaro will return to Legacy Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday as the starting quarterback for the Gobblers (11-1), who take on Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) in the regional semifinals.
“I remember it was big and it was nice,” Notaro said. “It was a nice locker room and they had a jumbotron. It was cold that night.”
Notaro hopes to create more good memories of the present season after running for three touchdowns and throwing for two in last week’s 41-18 area win over Sealy.
“That was the way we definitely wanted it to go,” Notaro said. “Our focus level at practice shouldn’t drop just because we won a game.”
Cuero expects a stiff test from Hamshire-Fannett. The Longhorns finished third in District 9-4A after losing to Silsbee and Jasper by a combined 12 points.
“They’re one of the more aggressive defenses we’ve played,” said first-year Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac. “They do a really good job of getting a lot of hats to the football. They’re physical and well-coached. We’re going to have to be very sound on the offensive side and take care of the football.
“Defensively, they have a quarterback and a running back who are as electric as anybody we’ve seen all year long,” Fikac added. “They do a good job with their read game. Your linebackers have to make sure they’re reading the way they’re supposed to and you’ve got to win the line of scrimmage.”
Cuero has scored 41 points in nine of 11 games, despite having to learn a new offense when Fikac took over in March.
“I feel like communication is a big thing,” said tight end Nathan Luschen, who caught the winning touchdown pass in overtime of the Gobblers’ 13-7 bi-district win over Salado. “We know where everybody is at and what the defense is in and that’s a big part of it.”
Cuero did not turn the ball over against Sealy and was penalized only four times.
“That’s the biggest part is not making the big mistake,” Fikac said. “There are probably going to be mistakes here and there. Turnovers are huge in playoff games. I think special teams can become a huge advantage. You need to win all three phases of the game.
“You’ve got to do the little things right," he continued. "To continue to win at the highest level you’ve got to have a little bit of luck here and there. You’ve got to create that luck by the way you play, by your schemes and by being disciplined.”
Notaro isn’t worried about the Gobblers getting caught up in the moment or being distracted from their goal.
“Coach Fikac said at the beginning of the year that every game is a big game,” Notaro said, “so when they start getting more important, if you’ve already prepared like every game is a big game, it will feel kind of normal to you.”
NOTES: Cuero will be the home team…The winner will advance to the regional final against the winner of Friday’s Silsbee-Madisonville game.