CUERO – Cavan Smith was anxious to start summer strength and conditioning drills.
But Smith couldn’t help but notice a difference when he arrived at Gobbler Stadium on Monday morning and had his temperature taken.
“Usually everybody is hugging up on each other and getting everybody up,” he said. “You can’t do that anymore.”
Cuero began its summer workouts like other teams around the state, paying close attention to UIL guidelines set up because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to take care of them,” said first-year Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “We know a lot of them hadn’t squatted, dead lifted or lifted heavy in a while. A lot of them are doing something, but they’re not getting what they get up here. We want to make sure we start them out on a good baseline where they get a chance to get back in shape and start growing from there.”
Alvarez had a few days after replacing Travis Reeve in March to meet some of his players before athletics were shut down because of the pandemic.
“That’s what I was telling them,” he said. “They don’t know me and I don’t know them. It’s going to be new. Everybody’s going to have to give and take a little bit to figure out where we’re headed.”
Alvarez and his staff spent almost the entire football portion of the workout teaching.
“Offensively, we’re moving around some and trying to start installing some stuff. We start with basic stance, start, snap count and then start trying to put a few basic plays in so we have something to build on.
“Defense is a lot more about movement,” he added. “They’re getting those guys down there and sending them through agility drills so they can move around. When they figure out what that is, then they’ll start installing.”
The Gobblers don’t lack for motivation after finishing 3-7 last season.
“We need to get everybody mentally and physically ready,” Smith said. “Everybody has to be in shape. When that time comes, we have to be ready to go. I hope everybody gets it down. Everybody needs to pay attention, lock in and listen to everything coach says and we should be fine. I’m ready to get back to winning and back to that tradition that Cuero has.”
Alvarez wants the Gobblers to move as fast possible, while maintaining the proper safety to ensure the season begins on time.
“There was a tweet from Joe Martin (the president of the Texas High School Coaches Association) that said, ‘Our goal this summer is not to have summer workouts. Our goal is to have school, football and athletics next year.’” Alvarez said. “Nobody is going to win a state championship this week. He was telling us to be smart with them and know the goal. The goal is to make sure and protect the game.”
NOTE: Adam Arroyo has joined the Cuero coaching staff and will coach the offensive line.
Arroyo, who played on the Gobblers’ 1987 state championship team, coached at Yoakum last season.
