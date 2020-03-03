CUERO — Cade Pakebusch has played catcher, second base and pitched for Cuero this season.
But regardless of where he is positioned in the field, Pakebusch knows he has to produce at the plate.
“Last year, it seemed like we struggled a little bit with our hitting,” Pakebusch said. “This year, I think the sticks are pretty hot. I hope it stays that way.”
Pakebusch hit a bases-loaded triple and had four RBIs to spark a nine-hit attack and lead the Gobblers to a 9-2 win over Edna on Tuesday night at the Ballpark in Cuero.
“Cade’s been really swinging the bat good all year,” said Cuero coach Philip Schwarz. “He came from basketball late and he hasn’t missed a beat. He’s one of our top of the order guys and one of the guys we’re counting on. We knew he’s going to come out and compete in every game and that’s fun to see.”
The Gobblers (5-1-1) weren’t enjoying themselves in the first inning when they committed three errors that led to an unearned run.
But starter Korbin Baumgartner limited the damage and yielded only two hits, while striking out nine before being relieved by Hunter Aschen with two outs in the fifth inning.
Aschen recorded seven straight outs, including three via strikeout.
“Obviously, we’d like to get off to a better start than that,” Schwarz said. “But we had some guys out there. Korbin stepped up big. He minimized the damage in the first inning. As a team, we kind of settled in after that and scored some runs and played pretty good ball the rest of the way.”
Schwarz has been pleased with what he’s seen from his pitchers early in the season.
“Some of these guys who are throwing for us this year threw in tournaments last year,” he said. “They didn’t throw a lot in district games or in big games, but they threw a lot in tournaments and we kind of knew what they could do. They need experience and that’s what these tournaments are for.”
The Cowboys (1-5) got RBI singles from Hunter Garza and Cayden Tipton, but had only one batter reach base in the final four innings.
“It’s always good for us to play bigger schools and see good pitching and see good teams and take that back with us and move on to the next step and try and improve,” said Edna coach Kensey Allen. “We made a lot of mistakes today. We’re going to go back and try to fix those.”
Edna is headed to the Rockport tournament, while the Gobblers will play in the Yoakum tournament and host two games.
“We’re doing well. I like it,” Pakebusch said. “The effort in practice is crazy. We play together as a team.”
Non-District
Cuero 9, Edna 2
Edna 101 000 0 – 2 2 3
Cuero 125 010 x – 9 9 3
W: Korbin Baumgartner. L: Layton Ressman. Highlights: (E) Hunter Garza 1-for-3, RBI; Cayden Tipton 1-for-3, RBI. (C) Baumgartner 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 HP, 9 K; Hunter Aschen 2.1 IP 0 H, 0 R, 3 K; Cade Pakebusch 1-for-2, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Tyler Moroney 2-for-3, 2 R, Jake Plunkett 2-for-3, RBI; Bailey Opiela 1-for-2, 2 R. Records: Edna 1-5; Cuero 5-1-1.
