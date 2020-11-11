CUERO – Cuero coach Jack Alvarez isn’t the biggest fan of rematches in the playoffs.
Alvarez knows it’s difficult to beat a team twice in the same season.
“My old coach told me it’s hard to lick a log twice,” Alvarez recalled. “I was going to say, ‘What does that mean?,’ and he said, ‘Have you ever licked a log once?’ I said, ‘No sir,’ and he said, ‘Go lick one and tell me if you ever want to do it again.’”
Alvarez won’t be licking any logs, but Cuero (5-5) will be playing Geronimo Navarro (8-2) for the second time this season when the teams meet in a Class 4A, Division II bi-district game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Karnes City’s Poss Johnson Field.
“I rather deal with the unknown,” Alvarez said. “It’s just hard playing someone twice. I think these two groups know each other. We’re going to respect them and prepare like we’ve never seen them before.”
The Gobblers and Panthers are hardly strangers. The bi-district game will be the 10th time since 2013 the teams have played, and the seventh time they’ve met in the playoffs.
Cuero has won seven of those games, including a 42-21 win at Gobbler Stadium earlier this season.
“We’ve seen them a lot,” said senior lineman Charles Derouen. “We know what kind of history we have with them. We’re just going to play our tails off to try and get this victory.”
The key for the Gobblers will be keeping the Panthers’ slot-T offense in check.
“You can’t get undisciplined at all,” Derouen said. “They just want to get about 3 or 4 yards a play. We’re going to try and not let them get anything.”
Alvarez’s first season at Cuero got off to a rocky start as the Gobblers lost their first three games before defeating Navarro.
But despite going into the playoffs as the fourth seed, Alvarez has been pleased by his team’s improvement.
“We’re confident on both sides of the ball and we’re executing well on offense,” he said. “We feel like we can run it or throw it. Our tempos are getting better. I think we’re becoming a pretty well-rounded club.”
Alvarez has reminded his team that it is the home team against Navarro.
The Gobblers went 5-1 at Gobbler Stadium and 0-4 on the road.
“We are highly concerned about playing on the road,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure our kids are focused and locked in.”
NOTE: The winner will advance to the area round against Thursday’s Devine-Raymondville winner.
