Squaring off with Victoria West in the final scrimmage of the season, the Gobblers did just that.
They outscored the Warriors 2 touchdowns to 0 during the controlled portion, 42-0 during the two 10-minute quarters and each team scored a touchdown during the simulated overtime with Cuero also adding a two-point conversion.
“I think we’re scrappy,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “I mean we ain’t real big, but we’re physical, we’re strong, we’ve got good speed and we play together. That’s two practice games. I guess we’ll see what’s up next week.”
Cuero’s depth was on display during the scrimmage Friday.
Five different Gobblers found the endzone. Exavier Durham had three scores, while Lebron Johnson had two.
Tycen Williams, JJ Belvin, Devon Blount and Daniel Huston each had one score.
Jerry Rossett had three touchdown passes and Mason Notaro dialed up a pair of throws.
“We’re way ahead of last year. We’re working hard in practice,” said Cuero junior receiver Tycen Williams. “We want to prove that we’re better than last year.”
Cuero was operating at full tilt one week before its season opener with La Vernia. That was credit to its offensive line, Alvarez noted.
“I feel great. We’re a lot more together than we were last year,” said Cuero senior offensive lineman Jake Plunkett. “We had a lot more time with no COVID to really come together as a team. Last year, the season had already started and we were learning the offense. This year, we had all summer and all offseason to learn and we really know it a lot better than we did last year.”
The lone touchdown West scored was a 7-yard run by Jordan Thibodeaux during the simulated overtime portion.
West coach Courtney Boyce knows his team has questions to answer heading into Friday’s opener at Lockhart.
“We’ve just got to continue to get in better shape,” Boyce said. “We look forward to having a week to prepare for (Lockhart) and having some good film.”
Once the dust settled in the scrimmage, Boyce said he’d have to go to the film to determine who would take the snaps as West’s starting quarterback in Week 1.
Thibodeaux, Braden Ludeker and Jeremiah Baldwin all got reps during Friday’s scrimmage.
“I need to see the film,” Boyce said. “I need to evaluate everybody. We’ve got to figure out how to get more competition going in practice and continue to compete and get better for next week.”
In the end, Boyce acknowledged the benefit to Friday’s scrimmage with Cuero.
“You’ve certainly got two ways to go, up or down,” Boyce said. “We’ll come back. We’ll watch film, we’ll look through it. It’s a very good teaching tool. We’re going to work on things that we can like our hustle or effort things.”
Advocate sports editor Mike Forman contributed to this article.
Recommended For You
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Sam is a Sports Reporter with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.