CUERO — Cuero isn’t hesitant about letting quarterback Jerry Rossett throw the deep ball.
The Gobblers are always going to take shots downfield when wide receivers Exavier Durham and LeBron Johnson are in the game.
“That started way back in the spring,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “They kind of had that connection going in. Offensively, I was really proud of them. We were really explosive tonight.”
Rossett threw two touchdown passes to Durham and one to Johnson to lead the No. 9 Gobblers to a 41-13 homecoming win over Somerset on Friday night at Gobbler Stadium.
“That’s junior high pretty much,” said Durham, who had seven catches for 130 yards. “He’s (Rossett) been throwing to me since junior high. We’re going to take shots every week. We just executed this week and it worked out.”
Cuero bounced back from last week’s loss to Navarro and improved to 4-1, while handing the Bulldogs (4-1) their first defeat.
“The loss was just really our motivation,” Durham said. “We wanted to win and were eager to get back on the field and go play.”
Rossett completed 12 of 20 passes for 253 yards, including touchdown throws of 25 and 39 to Durham and 38 to Johnson.
Cuero also had success in the running game, as Tycen Williams carried 12 times for 148 yards and scored on runs of 24, 7 and 24 yards.
“The only thing that slowed us down on offense were the penalties,” Alvarez said. “We played pretty clean on defense too. The quarterback over there is pretty good. We kept everybody in front of us for most of the night. It was a complete team win.”
Somerset quarterback Koal Detmer, the son of former NFL quarterback and head coach Koy Detmer, threw for 156 yards.
But Detmer did not throw a touchdown pass and was intercepted in the end zone by Dayson Varela, who had a 105-yard return for a touchdown wiped out by an illegal block penalty.
“We knew he hadn’t been sacked all year,” said Cuero linebacker Brandt Patek. “We wanted to get back there and put him under pressure. We didn’t sack him, but we forced him into bad throws.”
The Bulldogs drove inside the Cuero 30 four times, but their only touchdown came on a 27-yard run by Julian Avila, who carried 21 times for 119 yards.
“Honestly, I couldn’t tell you,” Patek said of Cuero’s defense close to the end zone. “But we step it up over there.”
“I’m proud of those guys,” Alvarez added. “We never say die. We’ll bend a little bit, but in the end we’ll get everybody we need to get in the game and we’ll bow our necks and stop them. It doesn’t matter if they don’t get any points.”
The Gobblers will have a week off before traveling to La Grange to open District 13-4A, Division II play.
“I feel like we have a lot of confidence going into district,” Patek said. “We put the loss behind us and we’re ready to move forward.”
NOTE: Before the game Ellena Hernandez was named homecoming queen, and LeBron Johnson was selected homecoming king.
