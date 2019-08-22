CUERO — Cuero wrapped up its scrimmage against Seguin at Gobbler Stadium on Thursday night by playing two quarters with a running clock.
The Gobblers were trying to prepare for next week’s season opener at Bay City.
“It doesn’t matter if we’re ready or not; it’s Friday night,” said defensive end Kobe Giles. “But we’re always ready.”
Cuero coach Travis Reeve was encouraged by the improvements he saw from last week’s scrimmage against Canyon Lake.
“I thought there were some things from last week’s scrimmage that we had pointed out that we wanted to get better, and I thought we got better,” he said. “There were things that were exposed that we still have to get better at ,and that’s what scrimmages are for.”
There’s no longer a question about who will start at quarterback for the Gobblers.
Chase Blackwell has a broken ankle that will sideline him from six to seven weeks, leaving junior JD Notaro under center.
“JD has been working his butt off all offseason and so has Chase,” Giles said. That just makes them a great duo, so we’ll be OK.”
The Cuero starters scored during the controlled scrimmage on a 1-yard run by Notaro and David Root added the extra point.
The Cuero reserves scored on a touchdown pass from Jerry Rossett to Deveryck Mathis during the controlled scrimmage.
“We’re just taking it week by week and the progress has shown,” Giles said. “I thought we improved on everything this week. Everything we need to improve on so we’re on the right track.”
Cavan Smith had a 68-yard touchdown run during game-action and Root kicked the extra point.
“I thought we did a good job of controlling the football,” Reeve said. “We had some sustained drives that I thought were good. It was a good start.”
The starters and reserves for the Class 5A, Division I Matadors each had a touchdown pass during the controlled scrimmage, and the starters added a 3-yard touchdown run during game action.
“They’ve got a lot of team speed and for the most part I thought that we did a good job of containing,” Reeve said. “We’ve just got to clear up a couple of big plays.”
Reeve is pleased with the progress his team has made in practice and is ready to start the season.
“We’ve got a good idea of where we’re at and where we need to be,” he said. “We saw some speed tonight and we needed to because we’re fixing to see a lot of it the next five weeks.”
