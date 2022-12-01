CUERO — The last time Sean Burks practiced early in the morning before Jerod Fikac became head coach was in seventh grade.

But Burks and his Cuero teammates have been on the field at Gobbler Stadium at 6:30 a.m. during Fikac’s first season.

“We’ve been doing this for a while,” Burks said. “It’s not bad though. Especially when it’s really hot, those morning practices are really good.”

The Gobblers will wake up early Friday, but it won’t be for practice.

Cuero (12-1) will board buses headed to NRG Stadium in Houston for its Class 4A, Division II 1:30 p.m. regional final game against Silsbee (13-0).

“I think kids are kids,” Fikac said. “They’re ready to play at any time of the day, so they’re going to be ready to go.”

The Gobblers have prepared to stop a Silsbee offense that has averaged more than 45 points per game and has scored less than 35 points only twice this season.

“It’s going to be a great test for our defense,” Fikac said. “They have scored a ton of points. We’re going to have to fly around and get a lot of hats to the football. We’re going to have to make sure we challenge things in the air. Our defense has been up to the task most of the year. I think they’re fired up and ready for the challenge.”

Silsbee quarterback Mason Brisbane has passed for 2,559 yards and 34 touchdowns. Brisbane’s favorite target is Dre’lon Miller, who has 53 catches for 1,286 yards and 18 touchdowns, and has offers from Michigan, LSU and TCU.

“Everyone knows they like to throw to No. 1,” Burks said. “But you still have to take care of the run game and establish that you can stop the run and then lock down in the secondary.”

Cuero advanced to the regional final with a win over Hamshire-Fannett, a district opponent of Silsbee.

“You can throw out common opponents,” Fikac said. “But you can definitely see where they were attacked and how they might attack us.”

Fikac was proud of the way the Gobblers handled a 45-minute weather delay against Hamshire-Fannett.

“I was pleased under the circumstances of starting the game and having a delay with the way the kids stayed focused through the delay,” he said. “I think offensively and defensively we executed really well in sub-par conditions.”

The weather will not be a factor when the teams meet with a berth in the semifinals on the line.

: “The way they throw it we need to get the quarterback off his spot and get pressure on him,” Fikac said. “Again, turnovers are a huge part of the game in all aspects. You have got to take care of the football. When you have an explosive offense like they have, you can’t give them extra possessions.”

NOTES: Cuero will be the home team...The teams played in the 2018 semifinals. Cuero won 29-24 and went on to win its fourth state championship...The winner will advance to the semifinals against the winner of Friday's Lago Vista-Wimberley game...Cuero quarterback Mason Notaro was named Mr. Texas Football player of the week for his performance against Sealy.