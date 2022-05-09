CUERO — LeBron Johnson, Justice Belvin, Braidon Mathis, Justin Banda, Donavin Jones and Devon Blount have spent the last week at the Gobbler Stadium track practicing starts and handoffs for the 800-meter relay.
Cuero finished second in the event at the Region IV-4A meet at Javelina Stadium in KIngsville and qualified for the state meet.
But when the Gobblers take the track Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin for the UIL state meet, only four of them will run.
Cuero coaches Bryan Jones and Bryan Hood will make the difficult decision sometime this week.
“If you’ve been a track coach before, you’ve probably found yourself in this situation,” Jones said. “We addressed this before we got into the district meet. ‘Yes, you’re my guys, but you have to be able to change from week to week.’”
The Gobblers had a time of 1 minute, 29.37 seconds in the 800 relay in the preliminaries at the regional meet, which was the fastest qualifying time.
Cuero ran a 1:29.70 in the regional finals and came in behind Wimberley, which had a time of 1:28.83.
The Gobblers are seeded ninth at the state meet and will run on the outside of the track in Lane 9.
“We have to make sure we’re conditioned for running the distance,” Mathis said. “We know the track is bigger at Texas so we have to make sure we’re conditioned for it and make sure we have good handoffs.”
Cuero realizes how critical passing the baton is to the success of the relay, after a miscue on a handoff in the 400 relay put it in a hole that led to a third-place finish at the regional meet.
“Make sure you finish the race and have a good exchange to your next leg,” Banda said. “Just trust it. Coming in, just trust your marks and you run your race.”
Johnson also qualified for the state meet in the 100-meter dash after finishing second to Bay City’s Brice Turner at the regional meet. Johnson had a time of 10.68 in the preliminaries and ran a 10.89 in the finals.
“LeBron is a 6-4 kid in blocks,” Jones said. “He’s not the fastest out of them, but if he’s going to have a shot and be on top and get on the medal stand, he’s going to really need to get a good start.”
None of the Gobblers have run at the state meet, but the moment should not be too big for them. All six runners played on the football team that advanced to the state semifinals.
“You’ve just got to prepare for it,” Johnson said. “There are going to be a lot of people at the track meet watching so you just have to go run.”
Jones and Hood will decide the makeup of the team based on who gives the Gobblers the best chance for success.
“We understand the dynamic and there are changes and sometimes you’ve got to do what’s best for the team,” Jones said. “We’ve talked about the situation and it’s nothing new and it’s not a shock to them at all.
"We made it to state and we talked about it that first practice. We’re all OK with the fastest four runners. Whatever gives us the best opportunity to medal.”
All six Gobblers want to run at the state meet, but getting on the medal stand is the ultimate goal.
“I guess it’s really up to the coaches,” Banda said. “But for us six, it’s who really wants it more and goes harder in practice. Even if one of us doesn’t get it, we’re still rooting each other on.”
