KATY — Cuero limited Hamshire-Fannett to 231 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers en route to a 39-14 Class 4A, Division II regional semifinal win on Friday at Katy's Legacy Stadium
Tycen Williams scored two of Cuero's (12-1) three second-half touchdowns on runs of 41 and 21 yards. He finished with three total touchdowns.
Mason Notaro had touchdown runs of 5 and 16 yards, and Tycen Williams had the game's first touchdown on a 17-yard run to put the Gobblers up 21-8 at halftime.
Friday was Cuero's second consecutive appearance in the regional semifinals. Hampshire-Fannett made its first appearance in the third round since 1991.
Cuero advances to face either Silsbee or Madisonville in the Class 4A, Division II regional final next week.