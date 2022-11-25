Cuero vs. Hamshire-Fannett football
KATY — Cuero limited Hamshire-Fannett to 231 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers en route to a 39-14 Class 4A, Division II regional semifinal win on Friday at Katy's Legacy Stadium

Tycen Williams scored two of Cuero's (12-1) three second-half touchdowns on runs of 41 and 21 yards. He finished with three total touchdowns.

Mason Notaro had touchdown runs of 5 and 16 yards, and Tycen Williams had the game's first touchdown on a 17-yard run to put the Gobblers up 21-8 at halftime.

Friday was Cuero's second consecutive appearance in the regional semifinals. Hampshire-Fannett made its first appearance in the third round since 1991.

Cuero advances to face either Silsbee or Madisonville in the Class 4A, Division II regional final next week.

