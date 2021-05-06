AUSTIN — Cuero’s Davyon Williams sprained his ankle in the long jump at the Region IV-4A meet.
Williams was unable to high jump for a week and only jumped twice this week.
But that didn’t stop Williams from finishing his senior season by winning a gold medal at the UIL state meet, and setting a school record in the process.
Williams cleared 6-feet, 10.5-inches on his first attempt Thursday morning at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
“We didn’t really practice,” Williams said. “I stayed off it. We did stem, ice and heat. We had it wrapped up and I felt good, so today I was lucky enough to jump.”
Williams won the event when he cleared 6-6, and immediately had the bar set at 6-10.5, a half-inch higher than the record set by Will Littleton at the 2002 state meet.
“I like that,” Williams said. “I get to have my picture by itself along with my name. It was feeling good because my ankle wasn’t hurting so I was way more confident coming in. I don’t really realize it yet. I feel like I’ll realize it sooner or later.”
Cuero coach Bryan Jones was nervous heading into the week, but realized the time off may have been a plus for Williams.
“I think the rest helped him some,” Jones said. “He works hard at practice every day, but the season seemed like it was kind of long this year. Maybe it was. He was really prepared. Mentally, he’s not a high-energy guy until it’s time to go. He’s laid back, laid back and when it’s time to jump — he shows up.”
Williams made three attempts at 7-feet, but was unable to clear the height.
He hopes to do it on the college level.
“It was just to stay confident and stay true to myself and believe I could do it,” he said. “I wanted to get to a certain height. Once everybody else got out, I could just focus on myself.”
Silver it is
Beeville’s Allie Estrada made her final appearance at the state meet a special one.
Estrada was injured at the area meet and limited to competing in the triple jump at the Region IV-4A meet.
She qualified for the state meet and ended her senior season with a silver medal in the event with a jump of 38-5.
Estrada’s best jump came on her final attempt.
Jumping for bronze
El Campo’s Rueben Owens, Goliad’s Kyla Hill and Industrial’s Matthew Davis were making their first appearance at the state meet.
They won’t be coming home empty handed after winning bronze medals in their respective events.
Owens, a sophomore, finished third in the 4A long jump with a leap of 22-7.5.
“I feel like I jumped pretty good,” Owens said. “I felt like I could have done better but my hip flexor was messing with me. It still feels good. The next two years, I’m going for a gold medal.”
Hill, a freshman, was third in the 3A long jump with a mark of 37-7.5
Hill only jumped twice to save her legs for the running events.
“My first time was a really good jump so we were going to wait and see how the other girls were going to jump,” she said. “Honestly, I thought I was going to do a little worse than what I got so I was happy with what I did.”
Davis, a junior, was also pleased with his triple jump, even though he came short of equaling the personal best he achieved at the Region IV-3A meet.
Davis had a jump of 46-2.5 in his final attempt of the first round.
“I was a little shy of my PR at the regional meet but I was still very happy with the way I came out today,” he said. “I was very nervous. As soon as I started running, all those nerves went away and I felt good after that. It felt like another meet.”
