GOLIAD — Goliad had a rough start to the season as it went through a tough non-district schedule.
The Tigerettes began the year 6-9 after losing non-district games to Gregory-Portland and Tuloso-Midway, as well as hosting the Goliad Tournament and competing at the Corpus Christi ISD Tournament.
But Goliad put those early losses behind it as the Tigerettes beat Mathis 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-7) in their District 29-3A opener Tuesday night.
The win was Goliad's 78th district win in a row.
"We were kind of rocky at first," said senior Brook Jackson. "Playing tougher non-district games made us a little unsure of ourselves. But coming in and beating this team feels good."
Goliad opened the game on an 11-0 run in Set 1 and was never truly threatened by Mathis.
Mathis managed a few scoring runs, but most of the Lady Pirates' offense came via errors from Goliad.
The closest Mathis came was in Set 2, which Goliad still won by 11 points.
"We just need to keep our errors down, minimize our errors and keep our energy up," Jackson said. "Just keep pushing (through district), keep the same attitude and same energy."
The players acknowledged the easy victory as a reason for playing their tough non-district slate.
"It's just keeping our side under control and not giving the other team too many points," said junior Abby Yanta. "We play super good teams during our preseason just to get ready for playoffs cause we know once we get to district we're not going to have have teams like that."
Jackson, Yanta and Kyla Hill led the offense for the Tigerettes.
Jackson had 11 kills while Yanta and Hill had 7 kills and 4 aces each. Hill also added 18 assists as Goliad dominated its way to a 1-0 district start.
"I think the girls are really playing together," said head coach Jess Odem. "The atmosphere was a little loud. They just have to get used to that because that hasn't been the atmosphere that we've been in. But the girls are playing together, just making sure that we're not making silly errors like missing serves and let bad passes to our setter and just making sure that we're dominating every part of the game we can control."
Goliad next plays George West at home on Friday.
DISTRICT 29-3A
Goliad 3, Mathis 0
Mathis 8 14 7
Goliad 25 25 25
Highlights: (G) Kyla Hill 4 aces, 7 kills, 18 assists, 5 digs; Abby Yanta 4 aces, 2 blocks, 7 kills, 1 dig; Brook Jackson 1 ace, 1 block, 11 kills, 8 assists, 3 digs; Kenna Klekar 1 ace, 5 digs; Kaysa Wunsch 2 blocks, 1 dig; Kendall West 1 kills; Kasadi Neel 2 kills, 3 digs; Kylie Welch 3 digs. Records: Goliad 7-10, 1-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.