With memories of last year’s playoff defeat fresh on her mind, Goliad’s Abby Yanta was not about to let this season slip away after Poth won the third set of their Class 3A regional final.
Seeing her team take the first two sets with relative ease, Yanta knew it would be the lessons learned last year that would pull her team through.
“Coming back in the fourth set, all we wanted to do was to get to the state tournament, with us not being able to get there last year” Yanta said. “I think all of us working together and wanting that, we got it done.”
Goliad, (28-3, 14-0) dominated up front behind Yanta, Karleigh Hill, and Kaysa Wunch, among others. They cruised to a 25 to 18 set one win. Poth (21-10, 14-0) kept the set within 4 points throughout, but they were unable to stop the Goliad attack. Goliad’s Julia Morris was digging spike after spike delivered by Poth power hitter Sydney Kroll, setting up her front-line teammates to attack and score.
Throughout the evening the Goliad servers were effective, keeping Poth on their toes.
The second set went right along as the first. Goliad pulled away midway through, jumping out to a 15 to 11 lead. They won the set 25 to 16.
Poth regrouped, and the momentum swung into their favor in set three. Kroll, behind her teammates kept the set going back and forth until the Pirettes finished off the set with a 25 to 23 win.
Goliad, with thoughts of last year behind them, regrouped and fought the Pirettes off time and time again in the fourth set. Leading 16 to 11, Poth called a time out and came out with with a pep in their step, looking to save their season. They tied the set 17 to 17.
Goliad coach Jess Odem, seeing the pendulum swinging Poth’s way, called a crucial timeout to regroup her squad. That key decision paid off as her team responded with great energy to win the set 25 to 21, sending them to the state semifinals.
Odem knew that being positive and playing together was going to be the key to victory. She saw a little bit of that slip away in the third set, but she knew her team would regroup and pull through.
“Staying positive and making sure we were staying aggressive offensively and defensively pushed us through,” said Odem. “The level of play is only going to get better, so we need to make sure we clean up our errors.”
With most of Yanta’s teammates returning from last year, they had a final huddle to rally themselves to victory.
“We just got into our huddle, got together, and said 'This is our time. We need this,'" Odem said. "And we got it done.”
Goliad will next face East Bernard Tuesday in Yoakum.
