Following are the results from Goliad's Cross country meet on Saturday.
Boys
2. Marcos Segura, Karnes City, 17:46
8. Nicholas Perales, Karnes City, 18:45
12. Gilbert Salas, Karnes City, 19:17
13. Ryan Mathis, Karnes City, 19:29
15. Trevor Bennett, Goliad, 20:13
16. Brandon Edgar, Karnes City, 20:22
17. Shawn Liska, Shiner, 20:30
18. Benjamin Balderas, Goliad, 20:31
20. Bode Prove, Shiner, 20:50
21. Jacoby Gonzales, Karnes City, 21:15
23. Gavyn Gipson, Shiner, 21:35
24. Beck Bishop, Shiner, 21:36
25. Justin Edison, Goliad, 21:56
26. Hunter Williams, Goliad, 22:13
27. Javier Aleman, Karnes City, 22:13
28. Garett Kunkel, Goliad, 22:15
31. Wyatt Mahart, Shiner, 24:54
32. Jack Smith, Goliad, 25:31
33. Caleb Phelps, Shiner, 26:11
34. Dasen Anderson, Goliad, 27:34
Girls
1. Rylee Vancura, Shiner, 12:52
2. Marie Grosenbracher, Shiner, 13:10
3. Lauren Bond, Goliad, 13:16
5. Lauren Botson, Karnes City, 13:27
6. Reagan Johnson, Karnes City, 13:48
7. Kylee Rodriguez, Karnes City, 14:01
8. Mia Lozano, Karnes City, 14:02
9. Hannah Putska, Shiner, 14:02
10. Kaylie Webb, 14:04
12. Bailey Smith, Shiner, 14:23
13. Megan Epley, Shiner, 14:26
14. Jocelyn Moreno, Shiner, 14:27
15. Hayleigh Burns, Shiner, 14:43
16. Isis Robinson, Shiner, 14:44
17. Katie Machart, Shiner, 14:59
18. Katherine Porter, Karnes City, 15:04
21. Avi Kotara, Karnes City, 15:20
22. Dakoda Garcia, Karnes City, 15:25
23. Audrey Winstead, Goliad, 15:25
26. Quetzal Vasquez, Refugio, 15:32
30. Eden Brooks, Goliad, 15:58
34. Anahi Granados, Goliad, 16:05
35. Averi Goliad, Goliad, 16:08
36. Bella Kotara, Karnes City, 16:11
37. Ashanti Deleon, Refugio, 16:13
38. Abby Duncan, Refugio, 16:17
41. Lauren Nava, Karnes City, 16:30
43. Kaysa Wunsch, Goliad, 16:38
49. Cameron Bogle, Goliad, 18:14
50. Caroline Roeske, Goliad, 18:32
52. Addison Brock, Goliad, 18:42
53. Lia Ramirez, Refugio, 18:44
54. Autumn Castellano, Refugio, 19:54
55. Alanna Deleon, Refugio, 19:55
57. Anay Martinez, 21:50
