SAN ANTONIO — Goliad knows it will get a team’s toughest punch any time it steps on the court.
The Tigerettes handled Hallettsville’s best punch during Friday’s Region IV-3A semifinal game at Blossom Athletic Center, dropping the first set before winning in four sets (19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21).
Goliad advances to play Columbus at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Region IV-3A final.
It marks the seventh consecutive season for the Tigerettes to reach the regional finals. It was Hallettsville’s first trip to the regional tournament.
“It just shows what Goliad volleyball is and what we stand for, what we’ve been training for,” said senior Brook Jackson. “I just think the way we fight, the way we celebrate and the way we play is just so special. It makes me proud to be from Goliad.”
Hallettsville (32-11) rode the hot hand of junior hitter Kinleigh Hall to win the first set. She had five kills to lead the way for the Lady Brahmas, who led wire-to-wire in the opening set.
Hall finished the match with eight kills and senior Kenna Kubenka had 10.
“For me, I knew if I got the set, I could put the ball down,” Kubenka said. “That’s what I tried to focus on. Kinleigh, too. We knew if we could get the set, we could put the ball where nobody was.”
Goliad (25-11) was able to tie the match in Set 2 after weathering seven lead changes. Jackson and 5-foot-7-inch sophomore Kyla Hill provided the spark for the Tigerettes. Hill assisted on each of Jackson’s six kills in the set.
“I think once we found our connection, we showed them what we had,” Hill said. “Then we shut them down the last three sets.”
Jackson finished with a triple-double 15 kills, 18 assists and 10 digs, while Hill had 16 kills and 23 assists to her name.
“They’re both a big part of our offense and they know that,” said Goliad coach Jess Odem. “I think that first set, they were both kinda timid and nervous. I think once they opened out of their shell and realized they have to control the team, we were okay.”
Goliad capitalized on a handful of mistakes by Hallettsville in Set 2. Those mistakes swung momentum away from the Lady Brahmas.
“Sometimes we just have the tendency to beat ourselves,” said Hallettsville coach Lindsay Hudson. “I feel like several of our losses this season weren’t necessarily because we lost to better teams, but because we just weren’t mentally in it.”
Goliad’s 6-foot junior middle blocker Abby Yanta was held to two kills in the first two sets. She found another way to make an impact and tallied a game-high five blocks.
Yanta then found success swinging at the net in Set 3, picking up four kills to give the Tigerettes a 2-1 lead in the match. She also had a double-double, posting 11 kills and 25 digs.
“I wasn’t connecting with my setters and really couldn’t get a hit,” Yanta said. “I just knew I needed to help the team somehow. I couldn’t just stand there on the court and do nothing.”
CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Goliad 3, Hallettsville 1
Goliad 19 25 25 25
Hallettsville 25 23 22 21
Highlights: (G) Kyla Hill 16 kills, 23 assists, 2 blocks, 9 digs, 1 ace; Brook Jackson 15 kills, 18 assists, 10 digs; Abby Yanta 15 digs, 11 kills, 5 blocks, 1 assist; Addison Zamzow 11 digs, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Kasadi Neel 3 digs, 1 block; Kylie Welch 13 digs; Kendall West 1 dig; (H) Kenna Kubenka 10 kills, 3 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Kinleigh Hall 8 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Kaylee Svetlik 4 kills, 2 assists, 1 dig; Bailee Wagner 3 kills, 3 digs; Briahna Mayfield 17 assists, 4 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Lauren Cervenka 3 kills, 6 digs; Courtney Woytek 11 digs, 1 assist; Records: Goliad 25-11, Hallettsville 32-11
