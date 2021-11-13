SAN ANTONIO — Any coach will tell you how difficult it is to beat a team twice in a season.
Goliad and Columbus met each other on Aug. 26 during the Tigerettes’ home tournament. Goliad prevailed in two sets before making the tournament championship two days later.
The two teams met again in Saturday's Region IV-3A final at the Blossom Athletic Center.
This time, Goliad fell to the Lady Cardinals in a five-set thriller (25-21, 19-25, 13-25, 25-23, 14-16). It’s the fourth time Columbus has qualified for the state tournament.
“It’s an unfortunate loss,” said Goliad coach Jess Odem. “I told the girls there are no words that will make them feel better, but the only thing we can do is be proud of what we did this season, let the feeling burn and come back for next year.”
Goliad (25-12) reached its seventh straight regional final after playing a gauntlet of a schedule that featured seven teams that reached their respective regional tournaments.
With one senior on this year’s team, Odem wanted the Tigerettes to be in the best possible position to make another run at state.
“That’s the whole point of our preseason,” Odem said. “It’s going to be tough and nothing’s gonna be easy. You’re always gonna have to battle and work for it.”
After taking Set 1, Goliad looked poised to go up 2-0 in the match with a 4-1 lead in Set 2. Columbus’ (38-8) top hitter, Ally Tribe, accounted for six points in Set 2 after picking up 12 kills in Set 1.
The Lady Cardinals were finding success with Ember Mandola and Shatyra Scott as Goliad tried to key on Tribe, who entered Saturday with 553 kills on the season.
“We knew it had been a long season and we had improved, so we knew that they had improved,” said senior Brook Jackson. “We knew we couldn’t go in cocky. We kept telling ourselves they were going to come, they’re gonna fight. I think we went in well and that’s why we won the first set, but then we just lost our energy and couldn’t pick it up.”
Columbus dominated Goliad in Set 3, with Tribe picking up 11 kills and helping the Lady Cardinals to a 12-point set win.
However, Abby Yanta and Kasadi Neel would team up for a block on Tribe to cut the deficit to 16-10 in Set 3. Goliad used its block to contain Tribe in Set 4 and force a fifth set after trailing by as many as three at one point.
“It was really impressive the way that such a young team could come back and win that fourth set,” Jackson said. “Our right sides were doing a really good job of shutting [Tribe] down by getting the blocks.”
Set 5 was a roller coaster for both teams, and featured nine ties and four lead changes. The Tigerettes led 14-12 and were serving for match point.
But a kill from Tribe and three straight errors by Goliad sent the Tigerettes home.
“We just knew we had to try our best,” Jackson said. “Just the thing that killed us were those three errors at the end.”
CLASS 3A REGION IV FINAL
Columbus 3, Goliad 2
Goliad 25 19 13 25 14
Columbus 21 25 25 23 15
Records: Goliad 25-12, Columbus 38-8.
