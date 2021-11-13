FALLS CITY — Players and coaches from Goliad and Corpus Christi London watched intently from the sidelines as the officiating crew gathered on the field in the second overtime Friday night at Beaver Stadium.
Their decision would mean ecstasy for one team and agony for the other.
The conference occurred after Goliad quarterback Reese Ruhnke’s desperation pass on fourth down was intercepted in the end zone by Preston Cazales.
But instead of downing the ball, Cazales ran out of the end zone and threw the ball into the air, setting off a celebration in which the Pirates rushed the field before the play seemed to be over.
“The guy picks it off and throws the ball in the air and then everybody rushes from the sideline and the play is not over,” said Goliad coach Kevin Salazar. “They (the officials) said it’s over because it’s overtime rules and he threw it forward and at that point the play is done. We had a lot of different explanations from these guys all night long. It got kind of crazy in the second half.”
The bottom line was London rallied from a 21-0 deficit to capture a 27-21 Class 3A, Division I bi-district win over the Tigers.
The Pirates improved to 10-0 and advanced to the area round against Lago Vista, a 36-13 winner over Universal City Randolph.
Goliad, which was making its first playoff appearance since 2018 ends the season with a 6-5 record.
“You look at our program over the last three years, we were 1-9 and 0-9 and we’ve got these guys who were 6-4 this year and almost beat the district champ from another district coming in as a four seed,” Salazar said. “Our guys are going to fight and give us everything they have until the end and I think that showed here tonight.”
The game was a sloppy one that featured six turnovers and a combined 160 yards in penalties.
In addition, London starting quarterback Ace Navarijo did not play in the second half or overtime after taking a hard hit in the first half.
Goliad running back and defensive back Aden Barrientez, who rushed for a game-high 126 yards and a 56-yard touchdown, was disqualified for targeting on London’s first possession in overtime.
Goliad gained the lead thanks to touchdown runs by Barrientez, Joseph Council and Ruhnke. Two of the scores were set up by interceptions by Barrientez and Leighton Wunsch.
But the momentum changed after Goliad went up three scores when Mason Jacob returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.
“The kickoff return gave them a lot of life and momentum,” Salazar said. “We go down there and we tackle the guy, I felt like our defense is playing great. They played great up until that point. Really they played pretty dang good all night. It just gives us another possession to stop them and make them drive. That was a big momentum changer that kind of turned it around the other way.”
The Pirates tied the game on a pair of touchdown passes by Cazales, but missed a chance to win in the first overtime when Goliad blocked a field goal attempt.
London scored on its next possession when Cazales threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jett Christmas on a fourth-and-one.
The Tigers moved to the London 8 before suffering an 18-yard loss on third down that forced Ruhnke to throw the ball in the end zone and hope for the best.
“It’s a very tough way to lose,” said senior Jesse Martinez, who saw very brief action after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. “Especially going to double overtime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.