As the 2023 football season slowly approaches, so does the need for Goliad to find its new leader under center.
After losing quarterback JP Reyes, a Southwestern University commit who threw for 1,429 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, the Tigers are keying in on four guys that can possibly fill his role.
Over the past few weeks of 7on7 football, Goliad has been able to evaluate Colby Rosenquest, Cord Zamzow, Andrew Alonzo and Phin Wallek at the position. In the process, the Tigers also qualified for the state 7on7 tournament June 22-24.
“I feel my receivers and I can trust them,” Rosenquest, a rising senior, said about playing in 7on7. “This just builds confidence in me and who I can throw to.”
The Tigers had one last session of 7on7 on Tuesday night, matching up against Victoria West and Industrial at Memorial Stadium before heading to College Station for state.
“It’s about competing and getting reps and getting that extra practice in before the actual season starts,” said Goliad offensive coordinator Anthony Quintanilla. “We’re pretty excited because we’ve made the 7on7 state qualifier tournament for the second straight year, so this was a great warm up leading into that.”
Only Rosenquest and Zamzow participated on Tuesday, taking snaps in alternating series for the Tigers.
“It’s going to be fun to see who comes out on top," Quintanilla said about the quarterback competition. "Right now we’re trying to get them equal reps to see their reads and how they handle pressure. So far, it’s been fun to see their growth and development over the summer."
Not only is the Goliad coaching staff eager to see who will be the guy throwing the ball on the team is, but the receiving core is just as eager.
"Our pass game needs a lot of work and this right here gets it because it's straight passing," said rising senior tight end Caden Reagan. "This is very good for our regular season and developing our pass game to open up our run game throughout the season."