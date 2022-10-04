GOLIAD — Discipline is one of the defining traits for the Goliad volleyball team.

The Tigerettes use that trait to play at the high level that has carried them to the last seven regional championship matches and the last eight regional tournaments.

Gallery: Goliad vs. Odem volleyball

The Tigerettes swept the Odem Lady Owls 3-0 in a District 29-3A match on Tuesday night at Goliad High School. 

1 of 17

Their discipline allowed the Tigerettes to capitalize on 41 errors by winless Odem to win in straight sets (25-9, 25-11, 25-4) during Tuesday’s District 29-3A match.

Gallery: Goliad vs. Odem volleyball

The Tigerettes swept the Odem Lady Owls 3-0 in a District 29-3A match on Tuesday night at Goliad High School. 

1 of 17

The win extended Goliad’s (24-13, 5-0) district winning streak to 96 matches.

“I think that helps in our practices because we’re constantly throwing, whether we’re going against a really good hitter or we’re going to get constant free balls,” said head coach Jess Odem. “So I think we’re always on our toes and … expecting the worst and the best at the same time. We’re able to fulfill our side of the court with our offense.”

The discipline also means Goliad looks for any area to improve, like the second set when the Tigerettes surrendered 11 points on seven errors.

“These are the games that really tell us how many errors we’re making,” said senior middle blocker Abby Yanta. “There’s not really much we need to defend against and it really shows what mistakes we make on our side, and it helps up in practice for when we do play those tough teams.”

Since taking charge of the primary setter role early in the season, freshman Karolynn Youngblood has flourished at the position. Before, she and junior Kyla Hill were splitting time as the team’s setter.

“A big part of that is how coachable she is,” Odem said. “She doesn’t get it easy. We are constantly on her and battling against what she should do and shouldn’t do. She’s come a long way from August and the summer.”

Youngblood delivered 22 assists on Tuesday, building off 32- and 33-assist performances in the previous two matches.

“As (the season) went on, she got more confidence in herself as a freshman,” Hill said. “We moved her because she definitely has been way more confident in her sets and herself when playing.”

Goliad had six players record kills against the Lady Owls (0-14, 0-4), with Yanta and Addison Zamzow each recording six. Hill had five, as well.

Being able to have diverse offensive production is a key for the Tigerettes to get back to the regional championship or even further this year.

“When we hit our spots like we’re supposed to, we’re really untouchable,” Hill said. “But if we just go up and hit it wherever, then anyone could defend it.”

DISTRICT 29-3A

Goliad 3, Odem 0

Odem 9 11 4

Goliad 25 25 25

Highlights: (G) Addison Zamzow 6 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Karolynn Youngblood 22 assists, 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Kyla Hill 5 kills, 13 digs; Abby Yanta 6 kills, 1 block; Kendall West 3 kills, 4 blocks; Kasadi Neel 2 kills, 3 digs, 5 aces. Records: Odem 0-14. 0-4; Goliad 24-12, 5-0.

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.