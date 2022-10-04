GOLIAD — Discipline is one of the defining traits for the Goliad volleyball team.
The Tigerettes use that trait to play at the high level that has carried them to the last seven regional championship matches and the last eight regional tournaments.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Kasadi Neel, left, and senior Abby Yanta, right, jump up for the block during a District 29-3A game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Kenna Klekar digs during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad’s Kyla Hill digs during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night in Goliad.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Kasadi Neel serves against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Addison Zamzow serves against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Kyla Hill lines up her attack during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad’s Kyla Hill attacks during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night in Goliad.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Kyla Hill attacks during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad sophomore Stormie Gutierrez digs during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad's Kenna Klekar digs on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad’s Kasadi Neel attacks during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad senior Abby Yanta digs during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night in Goliad.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad’s Kendall West attacks during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night in Goliad.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad’s Ryleigh Glass serves against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad freshman Karolynn Youngblood sets the ball during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad sophomore Kendall West attacks during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night in Goliad.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Kyla Hill digs during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night in Goliad.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Kasadi Neel, left, and senior Abby Yanta, right, jump up for the block during a District 29-3A game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Kenna Klekar digs during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad’s Kyla Hill digs during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night in Goliad.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Kasadi Neel serves against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Addison Zamzow serves against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Kyla Hill lines up her attack during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad’s Kyla Hill attacks during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night in Goliad.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Kyla Hill attacks during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad sophomore Stormie Gutierrez digs during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad's Kenna Klekar digs on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad’s Kasadi Neel attacks during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad senior Abby Yanta digs during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night in Goliad.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad’s Kendall West attacks during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night in Goliad.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad’s Ryleigh Glass serves against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad freshman Karolynn Youngblood sets the ball during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night at Goliad High School.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad sophomore Kendall West attacks during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night in Goliad.
Goliad vs. Odem volleyball
Goliad junior Kyla Hill digs during a district game against Odem on Tuesday night in Goliad.
Their discipline allowed the Tigerettes to capitalize on 41 errors by winless Odem to win in straight sets (25-9, 25-11, 25-4) during Tuesday’s District 29-3A match.
The win extended Goliad’s (24-13, 5-0) district winning streak to 96 matches.
“I think that helps in our practices because we’re constantly throwing, whether we’re going against a really good hitter or we’re going to get constant free balls,” said head coach Jess Odem. “So I think we’re always on our toes and … expecting the worst and the best at the same time. We’re able to fulfill our side of the court with our offense.”
The discipline also means Goliad looks for any area to improve, like the second set when the Tigerettes surrendered 11 points on seven errors.
“These are the games that really tell us how many errors we’re making,” said senior middle blocker Abby Yanta. “There’s not really much we need to defend against and it really shows what mistakes we make on our side, and it helps up in practice for when we do play those tough teams.”
Since taking charge of the primary setter role early in the season, freshman Karolynn Youngblood has flourished at the position. Before, she and junior Kyla Hill were splitting time as the team’s setter.
“A big part of that is how coachable she is,” Odem said. “She doesn’t get it easy. We are constantly on her and battling against what she should do and shouldn’t do. She’s come a long way from August and the summer.”
Youngblood delivered 22 assists on Tuesday, building off 32- and 33-assist performances in the previous two matches.
“As (the season) went on, she got more confidence in herself as a freshman,” Hill said. “We moved her because she definitely has been way more confident in her sets and herself when playing.”
Goliad had six players record kills against the Lady Owls (0-14, 0-4), with Yanta and Addison Zamzow each recording six. Hill had five, as well.
Being able to have diverse offensive production is a key for the Tigerettes to get back to the regional championship or even further this year.
“When we hit our spots like we’re supposed to, we’re really untouchable,” Hill said. “But if we just go up and hit it wherever, then anyone could defend it.”
DISTRICT 29-3A Goliad 3, Odem 0
Odem 9 11 4
Goliad 25 25 25
Highlights: (G) Addison Zamzow 6 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Karolynn Youngblood 22 assists, 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Kyla Hill 5 kills, 13 digs; Abby Yanta 6 kills, 1 block; Kendall West 3 kills, 4 blocks; Kasadi Neel 2 kills, 3 digs, 5 aces. Records: Odem 0-14. 0-4; Goliad 24-12, 5-0.
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at
sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.