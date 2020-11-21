GARLAND — Karleigh Hill has spent her entire high school volleyball career trying to recapture the feeling of her freshman season.
In 2016, she and Goliad made it to the state tournament and ended up winning. She hoped to have that experience again, but during each of the next two years, Goliad lost in the regional final.
This year as a senior, Hill got back to the Class 3A state final, which is exactly where she wanted to be.
“I was part of that team that won a state championship, and this is what we had been working for was to get back here,” Hill said. “My sister is on the team this year, and I just wanted to be part of this and have her feel the same way I did. It was good to be back.”
But the Tigerettes (29-4) came up came up short in the final, as they fell to Bushland (31-2): 25-21, 25-10, 25-10 Saturday in Garland.
In a back and forth first set, Bushland prevailed, scoring the final 3 points of the set to pull away late.
“These were the best two (Class 3A) teams in the state of Texas and I don’t think the result reflects the talent of our team. Whether we forced ourselves to play that way or lost our heads, whatever the situation the game did not go our way from the beginning of that second set on. But that doesn’t take away anything these girls have accomplished.”
Goliad couldn’t find momentum in the second set as the Tigerettes kept things close early but Bushland scored 15 of the sets final 18 points. And it was more of the same in the third set as Bushland sealed its fifth state championship.
“There’s been a lot of commitment from these seniors,” said Goliad head coach Jess Odem. “From all the way back over the summer when we were able to start working out and preparing during COVID, they’ve put everything they have into this program. It’s meant a lot to me. I really wish those girls the best. I know they’ll do great things, and they should hold their heads high after this match.”
Hill finished the match with 7 kills, and 3 digs, Mollee Henicke had 17 assists and 10 digs and Karli Buenger had 12 digs.
“This season has meant so much to us,” said Henicke. “I’m so proud of where we’ve come and how we got here. It stings when you fall short, but I’m still just so proud of this team.”
The Tigerettes will lose five seniors to graduation: Henicke, Hill, Julia Morris, Buenger and Maddy Reitz.
“It was really special playing with those other seniors,” Hill said. “I feel like we had a really good bond, both us as seniors and the whole group, and that hadn’t been there as much the past couple years. It was just a really cohesive team.”
Henicke hopes that the underclassman are able to get back to a state final and win it.
“All the younger girls, I just want them to keep pushing,” she said. “I obviously know what it feels like to win a state championship, and I want that so badly for them, and I know they can accomplish that.”
Class 3A State Final
Bushland 3, Goliad 0
Bushland: 25 25 25
Goliad: 21 10 10
Highlights: (G) Karleigh Hill 7 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks; Kyla Hill 5 kills, 1 block, Brook Jackson 4 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks, Abby Yanta 3 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks, Mollee Henicke 1 kill, 17 assists, 10 digs, Karli Buenger 12 digs, Kaysa Wunsch 2 digs, 2 blocks, Julia Morris 1 assist, 9 digs, Addison Zamzow 1 dig.
Records: Goliad- 29-4, Bushland- 31-2
