Abby Yanta has waited a long time for Goliad’s girls basketball team to show signs of success.
Each of the previous three years that Yanta has been a starter on varsity, the Tigerettes have struggled to win 10 games, including a 7-27 campaign last year.
On Monday afternoon, Yanta, now a senior, put up 19 points to help propel her team to a 45-23 win over St. Joseph, securing the Tigerettes eighth victory just a little over a month into the season.
“My goal is to give it all I can give, especially when it’s going to be my last (year),” Yanta said. “We want to make it to playoffs this year, I’ve never made it to playoffs in high school, and that’s going to be my goal this year, and leave it all out on the court.”
“I would say that she would be our go-to scorer,” Goliad head coach Leslie Wunsch said about Yanta. “She doesn’t necessarily take that role in the beginning, but as the game progresses she takes more of that role as she sees what the defense has given her.”
At halftime, the Tigerettes (8-7) went into their locker room with just a four point lead over the Lady Flyers (5-9).
However, Goliad opened up the first five minutes of the third quarter on a 9-2 run, with Yanta scoring six of those points after driving through the lanes of the defense to put through three layups.
“I started seeing the openings,” said Yanta, who put up 13 of her 19 points in the last two quarters. “In halftime we talked about (wanting) to be that third quarter team that comes out and really takes over the quarter.”
The play of the 5-foot-11 Yanta not only helped herself score points, but it also helped the rest of her teammates as they outscored St. Joseph 27-9 in the second half.
Senior Kaysa Wunsch ended with a second-best seven points, while junior Gabriela Sertuche added six points off of two three pointers.
“It allows everybody to relax and get to their spots,” Wunsch said. “Gabby was able to hit some three’s on the outside because Abby was making it difficult on the inside, so she opens up a lot of stuff with her play.”
St. Joseph head coach MJ Johnson thought that his team, which ended the game with over 10 turnovers, could have played better on both sides of the ball.
“We just have to get stronger and more aggressive. Just wanting to defend a little better, and just a little bit more aggressive and confidence on offense,” he said.
Johnson also thought his team didn’t play up to its potential going up against a player like Yanta, who had five steals against his team in the second half.
“There are some things that we could do, things that we've worked on doing that just didn’t happen today,” he said. “It may have been a little bit of an intimidation factor, we haven’t seen a girl like her yet this year, but the simple things that we’ve learned, we just didn’t execute today.”
St. Joseph junior Maddie Stefka, who scored a team-best seven points, knows her team has room for improvement as they progress throughout the season.
“There are definitely a few things that we need to work on,” she said, "but I think once we get past the little things, we’ll be ready for district and I’m excited to see what we can improve on."
Non-District
Goliad 45, St. Joseph 23
Points: (G) A. Yanta 19, K. Wunsch 7, G. Sertuche 6, K. Youngblood 5, M. Wunsch 5, R. Glass 2, H. Luco 1; (SJ) M. Stefka 7, B. Mikus 4, M. Miori 4, B. Bludau 3, P. Manning 2, M. Santana 2, M. Aernecke 1; Halftime: 18-14 G; 3-pointers: (G) G. Sertuche 2, K. Youngblood 1; (SJ) M. Miori 1; Records: Goliad 8-7, St. Joseph 5-9