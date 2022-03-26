Texas Relays

El Campo’s Hendrick Hundl finished seventh in the boys Division I 110-meter hurdles at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. Hundl, a senior, had a time of 14.92 seconds.

 Contributed Photo by Shawn Price

AUSTIN — Cutler Zamzow was a member of the Texas A&M’s distance-medley relay that broke the school record at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.

Zamzow, a Goliad graduate, was part of the team that had a time of 9 minutes, 43.43 seconds Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. The previous record was 9:51.79.

Zamzow ran the 400-meter leg in a time of 46.69 seconds.

Texas A&M’s Conner Schulman, a Rice Consolidated graduate, finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles Saturday in a time of 13.94 seconds.

El Campo’s Hendrick Hundl was seventh in the boys Division I 110-meter hurdles Saturday in a time of 14.92 seconds.

The Wharton 1,600-meter relay team of Michael Okuchaba, JaCorric Allen, Kelon Jackson and Kameron Mitchell finished eighth in boys Division I in a time of 3:29.27.

Recommended For You


Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.