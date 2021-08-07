HUMBLE — Goliad graduate Cutler Zamzow was a member of the Greater Houston Track Club team that broke the 17-18-year-old 1,600-meter relay record at the AAU Junior Olympics Games on Saturday at Humble High School.
The Greater Houston team finished second in a time of 3 minutes, 9.55 seconds to break the previous record of 3:09.66 that was set in 2001.
The Jacobs Sports Academy team from Port Arthur won the race and set a new meet record in a time of 3:08.23.
Zamzow, who has signed with Texas A&M, ran the lead leg on the relay and had a split of 48.30.
Zamzow won the 400-meter dash at the UIL state meet in May in a time of 47.87. He also finished sixth in the 200-meter dash at the state meet.
