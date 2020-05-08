Tuffy Dornburg was in class at Hendrix College when he found out the baseball season was being suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three days later, he had cleaned out his dorm room and left Conway, Ark., for his Goliad County home.
“Word had gotten out,” Dornburg said. “There were two or three girls in the class who started crying. I checked my email and sure enough, by the next Monday, we had to be off campus.”
Dornburg was disappointed his freshman season was cut short, but he has made the best of his situation by taking the opportunity to heal some old injuries and helping out players in the community in the process.
“I’ve been fighting for this for like two years to get a healthy throwing arm and I’m just grateful to be back healthy,” he said. “I feel like a whole new person, honestly.”
Dornburg had knee surgery during his junior season at Goliad, but was back behind the plate as a senior despite shoulder issues, which led to surgery in November for a slight tear in his rotator cuff and labrum.
Dornburg did his best to rehab the shoulder during the fall semester at Murray College in Oklahoma before deciding to transfer to Hendrix, a NCAA Division III school, for the spring semester.
Dornburg had only 13 plate appearances before the season was canceled. He had one hit and walked five times.
“The first day they’re going to do some crazy stuff to find out who really wants to play college baseball,” he said. “It’s really a big commitment, especially if you attend an academic school like I do. I rarely have an hour of free time a day. You’ve got scouting reports, traveling on the bus, staying in hotels and more scouting reports.”
Dornburg recently completed his final exams online while also doing workout programs he receives from the coaches.
“We do workouts for each day of the week,” Dornburg said. “We have an app for our weight workouts, and I have to text my mile time on the days we run. I also have to send pictures of every meal we eat.”
Dornburg also stays involved with baseball by giving lessons free of charge to players in the community.
Amanda Ellisor saw Dornburg’s post on Facebook and brought her 13-year-old son, Tobe, who attends Goliad Middle School.
“My son has a good rapport with Tuffy,” Ellisor said. “I like how versatile he is. He doesn’t stick with one thing. They do a little bit of weight work, the batting and a little bit of catching as well.”
Tobe Ellisor is thankful to pick up some catching tips.
“I feel comfortable when I’m with him so that drives me to do better,” he said. “When I go to the cages with him, I just listen and I like his drills and how he trains me.”
Dornburg is anxious to get back on the field, but he’s happy to share some of his time until he does.
“I decided to give back to my community who did a lot for me,” he said. “I show them stuff we do in college so they can get ahead of the curve.”
