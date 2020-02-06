FORT WORTH – SCR Playin One Time, owned by Sarco Creek Ranch of Goliad and shown by Parke Greeson, took the win in the Amateur, four years and over class in the American Quarter Horse Association Ranching Heritage Challenge at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Jan. 17.
The 2020 Show is hosting more than 5,200 total entries in horse competition from across the nation competing for more than $300,000 in scholarships, cash and premiums, in addition to other awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.