2020 Volleyball Season in Photos
Goliad's Karleigh Hill prepares to hit the ball during Nov. 17's Class 3A state semifinal game against East Bernard at Yoakum High School.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Goliad had five players to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball team release this week while Schulenburg had four players named to the team. 

Goliads Karleigh Hill was named to the Class 3A first team while Mollee Henicke was named to the second team. Brook Jackson and Abby Yanta were named to the third team and Julia Morris was an honorable mention along with Industrials Lauren Williams. 

In Class 2A, Erica Otto and Julie Guentert were named to the second team for Schulenburg while Morgan Marburger was named to the third team. Regan Lux was an honorable mention and Malarie Mican was also named an honorable mention for Weimar.

