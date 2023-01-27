GOLIAD — Goliad has been able to play more freely this week.
After enduring a three-game skid to open District 29-3A, the Tigers notched their first district win on Tuesday with a 46-41 win over George West.
They added to that momentum with a 47-36 win over Mathis at the Goliad Events Center on Friday.
“It’s a big relief off really everybody’s shoulders,” said Goliad coach John Reyes. “Myself, the kids, the team, it’s a big, big relief. We were on a skid and weren’t playing very well. It just takes some pressure off.”
The win moved Goliad (20-9) to 2-3 and third place in district.
Goliad used a 13-5 run in the second quarter to take a 13-16 lead into halftime. Mathis was held to just 2 of 10 shooting after shooting over 50% in the first quarter. The Pirates (12-17, 2-3) shot 25% from the field in the second half.
Part of the reason Mathis struggled was the Tigers’ pressure, which yielded 10 first-half turnovers.
“Defense is always important,” said guard Layden Lara. “We’ve really focused on that a lot since the beginning of the year. Coach Reyes preaches defense wins championships and defense is how we get our offense going.”
The Tigers' offense struggled to shoot from beyond the 3-point line, making three of their 17 attempts. But they converted 16 of 29 shots inside the arc with nine of their 10 players scoring.
“We know that we have to be a balanced team,” said JP Reyes, who scored eight points. “We’re not gonna shoot the leather off the ball in any of the games. We have to be able to get inside, too. So getting to the rim and getting our posts involved is a big deal for us.”
When Goliad got its 3-pointers, they came in big spots, including back-to-back shots from Alex Fernandez, who scored a team-high 10 points, in the final 14 seconds of the third quarter to extend the lead to 10 points.
“Those are huge shots,” Goliad coach John Reyes said. “One of them was a design play we ran and executed to perfection. He knocked that one down. Then at the end of the quarter, we were just fortunate to get the ball with four seconds left and push then kick, and he knocked that one down, as well. So it’s just big for our confidence, big for his confidence.”
District 29-3A boys
Goliad 47, Mathis 36
Points: (M) Ruben Medrano 7, Ashton Quesada 11, Arik Cuellar 10, EJ Montemayor 8; (G) Alex Fernandez 10, Laden Lara 9, JP Reyes 8, D’Adrian Tinney-Anderson 6.
Halftime: Goliad 23-16. 3-pointers: (M) Quesada 3, Medrano, Cuellar; (G) Fernandez 2, Colby Rosenquest. Records: Mathis 12-17, 2-3; Goliad 20-9, 2-3.