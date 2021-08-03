Goliad's Addison Yendrey thought it would be fun to sign up for the Goliad County Little League Home Run Derby, sponsored by T-Mobile.
But after continued success swinging the bat, Yendrey will compete in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby final in Williamsport, Pa. on Aug. 24 during the Little League World Series.
"It's exciting, but it's also a little nerve wracking," Yendrey said. "I guess I've never accomplished something this big, so it's kind of new to me. So there's just a bunch of mixed emotions."
Twenty local tournament champions advanced to the regional round of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
Ten players went to the East Regional at the Kansas City Royals' Kauffman Stadium.
Yendrey hit eight home runs to win the Goliad tournament and advanced to the West Regional at the Seattle Mariner's T-Mobile Park.
"It was kind of overwhelming," Yendrey said. "I'm used to feeling big around people, but whenever I was in there, standing around waiting to hit, I was kind of overwhelmed."
Yendrey advanced through the regional, hitting five home runs in the first round, three in the second and three in the third to advance to the regional final.
Despite coming up short in the final, Yendrey still advanced to the final in Williamsport as one of the Top 8 hitters in the derby.
"I just kind of put a little pressure on me and I tried to work my hardest in order to get to my goal," Yendrey said. "My goal was to get into the Top 4 and I did."
Parents Jarrett and Wendi are excited for her opportunity and hope it will help her in future competitions.
"I think getting in that atmosphere with that competitiveness that she's going to have to bring will really help her in the long run cause she's been there," Jarrett Yendrey said. "She's got it under her belt and I think that will help her move forward and really pick up her spirits and her confidence. I'm just ecstatic, thrilled for her."
