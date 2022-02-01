GOLIAD — Goliad made great strides during the 2021 football season.
The Tigers had won only one game the previous two seasons before going 6-5 and advancing to the Class 3A, Division I bi-district playoffs.
Goliad’s success on the field did not deter from the work the players were doing in the classroom.
The Tigers were the lone area team to be named a state finalist for the 2021-22 National Football Foundation National High School Academic Excellence Award.
Goliad is one of 14 finalists announced by the Texas High School Coaches Association in the Class 3A classification.
The state winners in each classification will be announced Wednesday, and the national winners will be revealed during Super Bowl week.
“We always talk to our kids about being a student first,” said Goliad athletic director and head football coach Kevin Salazar. “They have to take care of stuff in the classroom. We want them to be model students and take care of their business in the classroom. It’s an added deal that we’ve got practices and all the things that come up in the regular season.”
The award requires a team to achieve an overall grade-point average of 3.0 or above. Goliad had a team GPA of 3.83 and no player failed a class during the season.
“Grades are very important,” said junior Braylon Perry. “If I don’t get the right grades, my mom doesn’t like it. It’s about learning how to deal with the difficulties of playing sports and doing well in school. It’s all about using your time wisely. Some people throw away their time by being on their phone and stuff like that.”
Goliad begins tutorial sessions after the third week of school, and the coaches closely monitor the players’ grades.
“We encourage and give them some ownership,” Salazar said. “The first three weeks we allow the kids to take ownership of their grades and make sure they’re taking care of business in the classroom. After that, our coaching staff will start pulling grades and seeing where they’re at.
“We start holding them accountable as far as starting to attend tutorials,” he added. “We host morning tutorials here with our football coaches. We’ll bring them in early and any work they’re missing, they’ll work on that. We’ll let them go to their teachers as they arrive on campus.”
Salazar has no doubt the hard work players do in the classroom translates to more success on the field.
“We were really young this year,” he said. “But our kids throughout the year just continued to improve, and the more they got comfortable with what we’re doing offensively and defensively, the more they took ownership on the field and recognized things and saw what’s going on. It’s like having another coach on the field.”
