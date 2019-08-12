Goliad is ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll, which was released Monday.
Class 1A-2A
1. Jewett Leon
2. Beckville
3. Crawford
4. Iola
5. Veribest
6. San Isidro
7. Thrall
8. Freer
9. D’Hanis
10. Amarillo Highland Park
11. Lindsay
12. Thorndale
13. Sanford-Fritch
14. Neches
15. Dodd City
Class 3A
1. Troy
2. Boyd
3. Prairiland
4. Bushland
5. Goliad
6. New Boston
7. Maypearl
8. Gunter
9. Brock
10. Central Heights
11. West Rusk
12. Hardin
13. Millsap
14. Lago Vista
15. Johnson City
Class 4A
1. Bridgeport
2. Houston Fulshear
3. Graham
4. Argyle
5. LaVernia
6. Caldwell
7. Liberty Hill
8. Wimberley
9. Midlothian Heritage
10. Needville
11. Lavernia
12. Carthage
13. Canyon
14. Fairfield
15. Farmersville
Class 5A
1. Canyon Randall
2. Gregory=Poertland
3. Lucas Lovejoy
4. Dripping Springs
5. Burleson
6. El Paso
7. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
8. Leander Rouse
9. Georgetown
10. Fort Worth Boswell
11. Magnolia
12. Goose Creek Memorial
13. Frisco Centennial
14. Wagner
15. Everman
Class 6A
1. Lewisville Flower Mound
2. Plano West
3. The Woodlands
4. New Braunfels Canyon
5. San Antonio Churchill
6. Prosper
7. Katy Cinco Ranch
8. San Antonio Reagan
9. Coppell
10. Round Rock Westwood
11. Austin Vandegrift
12. El Paso Coronado
13. Laredo United
14. Garland Sachse
15. V.R. Eaton
