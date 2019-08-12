Goliad is ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll, which was released Monday.

Class 1A-2A

1. Jewett Leon

2. Beckville

3. Crawford

4. Iola

5. Veribest

6. San Isidro

7. Thrall

8. Freer

9. D’Hanis

10. Amarillo Highland Park

11. Lindsay

12. Thorndale

13. Sanford-Fritch

14. Neches

15. Dodd City

Class 3A

1. Troy

2. Boyd

3. Prairiland

4. Bushland

5. Goliad

6. New Boston

7. Maypearl

8. Gunter

9. Brock

10. Central Heights

11. West Rusk

12. Hardin

13. Millsap

14. Lago Vista

15. Johnson City

Class 4A

1. Bridgeport

2. Houston Fulshear

3. Graham

4. Argyle

5. LaVernia

6. Caldwell

7. Liberty Hill

8. Wimberley

9. Midlothian Heritage

10. Needville

11. Lavernia

12. Carthage

13. Canyon

14. Fairfield

15. Farmersville

Class 5A

1. Canyon Randall

2. Gregory=Poertland

3. Lucas Lovejoy

4. Dripping Springs

5. Burleson

6. El Paso

7. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

8. Leander Rouse

9. Georgetown

10. Fort Worth Boswell

11. Magnolia

12. Goose Creek Memorial

13. Frisco Centennial

14. Wagner

15. Everman

Class 6A

1. Lewisville Flower Mound

2. Plano West

3. The Woodlands

4. New Braunfels Canyon

5. San Antonio Churchill

6. Prosper

7. Katy Cinco Ranch

8. San Antonio Reagan

9. Coppell

10. Round Rock Westwood

11. Austin Vandegrift

12. El Paso Coronado

13. Laredo United

14. Garland Sachse

15. V.R. Eaton

