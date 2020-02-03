GOLIAD – Kevin Salazar played virtually every sport before graduating from Goliad in 2005.
Salazar was thankful for the chance to return to his alma mater and coach for the past six seasons, including five as the defensive coordinator.
He is also the boys head track and field coach.
Salazar, 33, will now have the opportunity to lead the Goliad program after being named athletic director and head football coach at Monday night’s special-called meeting of the Goliad school district board of trustees.
The trustees voted unanimously to promote Salazar after an executive session that lasted just over an hour.
Donald Egg, Goliad’s interim superintendent, said the district received 44 applications for the position.
“I’m ready to get to work and get in there and put together a group and build a culture here,” Salazar said. “I know our kids are going to work hard. They’ve been getting after it every single day. I’m just excited about the opportunity to get to work with these young men and get the program headed in the right direction.”
Salazar will replace Bobby Nicholson, who was reassigned in December after going 31-18 in his four seasons as athletic director and head football coach.
Salazar is familiar with the athletes and has been working with the players in offseason workouts.
“I think the key is getting the kids to buy into what we’re trying to accomplish and all starts in the spring,” he said. “We have to have a great foundation in the offseason. We’re going to be in another tough district – a seven-team district – but I know our kids are going to work hard and we’re going to put them in the best position to be successful.”
Salazar began his coaching career as an assistant under Lanny Wilson at Harlingen South for two seasons, and spent three seasons as an assistant under Ricky Lock at Gonzales.
“I’ve worked for some great people like I mentioned Lanny Wilson and Ricky Lock,” Salazar said. “Those are two great mentors and I’ve been privileged to learn from them and been in some good programs. I think my time with them will help me build this program.”
The Tigers slumped to 1-9 last season after making the playoffs the previous three seasons, including the school’s first quarterfinal appearance in 2017.
Goliad will compete in District 13-3A, Division I the next two seasons against Edna, Industrial, Palacios, Aransas Pass, Mathis and Orange Grove.
“There will be a few changes and will adapt to them slowly,” Salazar said. “We’ll make sure our kids are first and foremost buying into what we’re doing, and once that part is there our kids will give everything they have for that opportunity.”
