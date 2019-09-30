Goliad are ranked No. 13 in this weeks Class 3A TGCA Volleyball poll, moving up three spots from last week.
Also in Class 3A, Schulenburg are ranked No. 18 up one from last week, and Hallettsville entered the poll at No. 22 after not being ranked last week.
In Class 2A Refugio are ranked No. 13, up six spots from the previous poll.
Class 1A-2A
1. Crawford 32-4
2. Jewett Leon 27-4
3. Wink 28-5
4. Iola 26-2
5. Deweyville 20-3
6. Timpson 26-7
7. Highland Park 25-8
8. Collinsville 28-8
9. Sanford-Fritch 20-5
10. Dodd City 18-5
11. Boles 23-11
12. Beckville 23-13
13. Refugio 18-8
14. Thorndale 16-6
15. D’Hanis 19-11
16. Evadale 25-11
17. Freer 18-7
18. Burton 21-13
19. Granger 19-6
20. Cayuga 16-4
21. Wortham 22-11
22. Fayetteville 18-9
23. Miles 12-6
24. Big Sandy 16-8
25. Valley Mills 22-7
Class 3A
1. Bushland 34-1
2. Hardin 29-5
3. Brock 27-5
4. Nacogdoches Central Heights 31-6
5. West 29-4
6. Ingram Moore 25-4
7. Sabine 29-5
8. Boyd 27-5
9. East Chambers 28-4
10. Diboll 28-6
11. Troy 27-4
12. Maypearl 25-7
13. Goliad 17-9
14. Redwater 24-6
15. Van Alstyne 24-4
16. Scurry-Rosser 22-5
17. Commerce 22-9
18. Schulenburg 23-9
19. Gunter 24-10
20. Pattonville Prairiland 18-6
21. Johnson City 21-10
22. Hallettsville 23-8
23. Mount Vernon 19-6
24. Elysian Fields 26-8
25. Edgewood 23-8
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 30-1
2. Caldwell 32-3
3. Fulshear 30-3
4. LaVernia 33-5
5. Carthage 283-4
6. Graham 29-4
7. Wimberly 28-7
8. Bullard 29-5
9. Nevada Community 26-5
10. Argyle 24-5
11. Bellville 29-7
12. Needville 26-9
13. Liberty Hill 26-13
14. Krum 24-7
15. Melissa 25-8
16. Sinton 25-6
17. Decatur 23-11
18. Stephenville 25-9
19. Geronimo Navarro 24-6
20. Kennedale 21-7
21. Tarkington 18-9
22. Monahans 15-7
23. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 19-8
24. Lorena 20-11
25. Celina 17-8
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 31-5
2. Leander Rouse 24-8
3. Canyon Randal 26-5
4. Burleson 28-4
5. Dripping Springs 29-10
6. Gregory-Portland 33-4
7. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 31-5
8. Manvel 30-6
9. Frisco Liberty 22-5
10. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 27-5
11. El Paso 25-6
12. El Paso Chapin 21-6
13. Corpus Christi Carroll 23-6
14. San Antonio Wagner 23-6
15. Edcouch-Elsa 24-7
16. Lubbock Monterey 26-8
17. Friendswood 20-16
18. El Dorado 18-6
19. Alamo Heights 22-9
20. Princeton 26-7
21. Whitehouse 25-8
22. Denton 26-9
23. Brownsville Veteran’s Memorial 21-7
24. Kerrville Tivy 24-9
25. Sulphur Springs 20-11
Class 6A
1. Byron Nelson 35-1
2. Flower Mound 29-3
3. The Woodlands 35-3
4. Schertz Clemens 30-4
5. Prosper 16-7
6. San Antonio Clark 30-7
7. Pearland Dawson 29-4
8. College Park 22-3
9. Klein 27-4
10. McAllen 33-2
11. Ridge Point 31-4
12. San Antonio Reagan 29-7
13. Mansfield 29-9
14. Plano West 24-4
15. Bridgeland 31-3
16. Lake Ridge 32-5
17. Denton Guyer 23-6
18. Waxahachie 28-10
19. Laredo United 28-5
20. Garland Sachse 31-7
21. Round Rock Westwood 28-10
22. Frenship 26-7
23. San Antonio Churchill 27-7
24. El Paso Franklin 22-10
25. Katy Cinco Ranch 25-5
