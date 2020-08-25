GOLIAD – Clayton Klekar isn’t concerned about Goliad’s struggles in 2019.
The most important thing for the Goliad senior is what the Tigers can accomplish this season.
“We had a lot of pain and struggle last year,” Klekar said. “But we want to put that all in the past and use it as motivation. We have a great feeling coming into this year.”
The Tigers are hoping to bounce back after a 1-9 record and 1-4 mark in district play a season ago.
Goliad begins the season with a new head coach, offensive and defensive coordinators — and six returning starters on offense — and seven on defense.
Kevin Salazar, who was the team’s defensive coordinator for the last five seasons, was promoted to head coach in February.
John Livas, who was the offensive coordinator in Goliad in 2012, will coach the offense again after spending the last five seasons as the athletic director and head football coach at Skidmore-Tynan.
Coaching the defense will be Greg Gonzales, who coached at Beeville last season.
“It’s awesome,” Salazar said. “We have a lot of new coaches on staff. It’s a fresh start and a new opportunity. Everyone has done a great job working hard. I’m blessed to here and thankful for the opportunity.”
The Tigers will rely on their starters from last season to lead the way.
All of the Tigers’ returners will see a lot of action with their ability to play both sides of the football.
Quarterback/safety Reese Rhunke returns alongside running back/linebacker Aden Barrientez, receiver/defensive back Cutler Zamzow, safety John Savoy, running back/linebacker Truman Miller and Gage Barrera, fullback/linebacker Gene Ratliff and Tristan Rodriguez, offensive/defensive linemen Klekar, Kade Bednorz, Paul Rojas, Isaac Mendez, Jaydin Jones and tight end/defensive end Garrett Young.
Klekar, who has been on varsity since his sophomore season, is pleased with what he’s seen on the field since Goliad was cleared to resume workouts in June and in a duel scrimmage against Flatonia and Brazos.
“I love this team to death,” Klekar said. “This is the tightest group I’ve played with throughout high school, and I want to go out with a bang since this is my last year. I can’t think of a better group to do that with.”
The Tigers open the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Rice Consolidated.
Goliad will play four non-district games before opening District 15-3A, Division I play Sept. 25 against Edna.
The Tigers begin their first season in a new district, which includes Palacios, Aransas Pass, Industrial, Mathis, Orange Grove and the Cowboys.
Savoy, another senior on the team, is hoping the Tigers can get off to a good start and return to the postseason for the first time since 2018.
“The only way to bounce back is to make the playoffs so we can show everybody what Goliad is made of,” Savoy said. “My goal this year is to lead the underclassmen with a winning attitude at all costs. We want to come out and win. Just win.”
“This group is different,” Salazar added. “These guys have a tight knit and they’re very coachable. They’re excited to put the pads and helmet on. We didn’t know what was going to happen with all of the uncertainty, but to able to come out and play, is a fun deal. We’re looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.