GOLIAD — When Goliad’s season came to an end last year, the Tigerettes immediately started setting goals for the 2022 season.

The Tigerettes were one point from winning the Class 3A regional championship and advancing to state in a five-set roller coaster with Columbus at San Antonio’s Littleton Gym at the Blossom Athletic Center.

Instead, they fell 16-14 in the final set and were forced to wait another year for the program’s sixth state tournament appearance.

“We knew our mistakes were the reason why we didn’t finish,” said senior hitter Abby Yanta, adding the team comforted its lone senior, Brook Jackson, following the heartbreak. “We said our goodbyes as a team, but really, we all knew we were going to come back stronger and win that game to go to the state tournament.”

Aside from Jackson, Goliad (25-12 in 2021) returns all of its players from last year’s run and Yanta is the team’s lone senior this year.

This year, the middle hitter who amassed 170 kills and 56 blocks moves into the primary leadership role and had already taken control of that responsibility before the start of practices on Monday.

“Abby is a very smart, athletic girl and she’s into every season like it’s go time,” said coach Jess Odem. “I know she’s going to step into the season accepting her role and her position, and knowing she’s going to be there to push every single girl behind her.”

Yanta will play off of junior utility player Kyla Hill, who racked up 240 kills, 123 digs, 280 assists, 18 blocks and 32 aces last season. Hill is also coming off a gold medal in the Class 3A girls triple jump in May after a personal-best jump of 39 feet, 1.75 inches.

Hill, a junior, knows the best way to follow up her sophomore season is to pay attention to details, starting with her communication on the court.

“Last year, I would say I didn’t talk as much as I should,” Hill said. “I’m gonna talk more and fix the mistakes I made last year; touch up on a few things.”

Odem expects Hill and Yanta to set the bar on the court for the Tigerettes.

“We’re gonna put more pressure on (Kyla’s) shoulders. So she’s gonna have to step up in these games,” Odem said. “Her and Abby stepping into these games know they take the weight of everybody else, put it on their shoulders and do even more for themselves.”

Their experienced roster earned the Tigerettes the No. 3 spot in the Texas Girls Coaches Association preseason poll behind defending champion Bushland and runner-up Gunter.

After coming so close to state last year, the Tigerettes hope they won’t have to settle for anything less than a state appearance.

“I’ll do anything to get back there,” Yanta said. “No matter how much work it takes or how many hours we’re in the gym, I’m gonna be there with my team just trying to get a gold medal.”