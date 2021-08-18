GOLIAD — Goliad may have been one of the most unfortunate teams last year.
The Tigers (0-9 in 2020) lost five games by one score. They lost to Marion, Mathis and Palacios by one point. Goliad also had halftime leads in five of its contests last year.
Part of that could be blamed on COVID-19 shutting down UIL athletics as head coach Kevin Salazar was gearing up for his team’s offseason and implementing his slot-t offense. But Salazar, who enters his second year at Goliad, used last year’s adversity to light a fire under his team.
As soon as they finished their season in November, Salazar and his staff adopted the motto of “Finish” as a way to hopefully change their fortunes from a year ago. Their new mantra was applied in workouts and practices in the buildup to the 2021 season, and they’re ready to reap the rewards.
“We got to go through spring football in our athletic period and get a lot more reps,” Salazar said. “Our kids are a lot more comfortable in our offense and defense, and have adapted well to our new coaching staff. And our coaching staff has adapted well to our players.”
Year two in Salazar’s system should be fairly smooth for the 14 returning starters. They are all bought into Salazar’s philosophies as they gear up for the 2021 campaign.
Helping gain the players’ support was the team’s boot camp during the spring. It taught the players to trust each other and also showed Salazar was going to put the best 11 on the field at all times.
“He’s not biased about players,” said senior quarterback Reese Ruhnke. “It doesn’t matter where you come from or who you are. He just plays who’s coming [to workouts] in the morning, who shows up after school, who spends the summer working out. He just puts in his best players that leave it all on the field. That’s what I really like about him.”
Over the last two years, Goliad has gone 1-18. That’s a far cry from the five-year stretch where the Tigers went 48-16 from 2014-2018.
Salazar feels this group can rewrite the script and lift Goliad back to those heights this season.
“These guys have the opportunity to change the culture,” Salazar said. “I feel that’s one thing we’re really focused on, changing the culture. These returners, they’ve got a lot of that in them to get this program where it needs to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.