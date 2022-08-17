GOLIAD — Goliad’s turnaround wasn’t easy, but it was quick.

After going 0-9 in Kevin Salazar’s first year as head coach in 2020, the Tigers responded by winning six games and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Their season came to an end in heart-breaking fashion with a double-overtime loss to Corpus Christi London in the bi-district round.

“I think the biggest thing is they saw how close we were and where we were at, and they were able to compete,” Salazar said. “Our offseason was great. These guys really came together.”

The Tigers took their success last season and used it to qualify for the state 7on7 tournament as well as the state lineman challenge this summer.

With only seven seniors graduated and a group of 15 starters back, Goliad is ready to take its next big step.

“(Losing to London) angered a lot of us because I think this entire team wanted it,” said senior utility player Joseph Council. “We wanted to make it far. We wanted to make this team, this community proud. Since 2018, it hasn’t looked too good. Then, all of a sudden last year, we came back and finally brought this town back together through football.”

Council was voted one of six captains for Goliad this offseason after posting 1,065 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

He is expected to grow in his leadership role as a senior two-way player for the Tigers.

“He had a big year last year,” Salazar said. “We’re hoping with that experience, the amount of reps he’s gotten and the leadership role he’s taken on, he’s gonna lead us this season to hopefully some more wins and a deep run in the playoffs.”

This is the third year in the Slot-T offense for Goliad and senior JP Reyes will take over at quarterback after rehabbing an ACL injury during basketball season his sophomore year.

The team’s familiarity with the offense and Reyes’ knowledge at the position will allow the Tigers to open up the playbook as much as they want.

“I feel the experience has been a real good thing,” Reyes said. “We’re running on all cylinders, really. Once we really get going, I feel like we’re going to be able to do a lot of good things.”

The Tigers were encouraged after their first scrimmage against Refugio, especially on defense.

Salazar is ready to lean on the experience of nine returning defensive starters to set a physical tone on the field.

“We still have a lot of sophomores and juniors on the team,” Salazar said. “They might be young in classification, but they’re experienced in the reps and you can’t take that away. Then, going and scrimmaging a quality opponent, a top opponent like Refugio, it gives our guys confidence to get out there and be physical with another great team.”

+3 Goliad, Refugio collide in first scrimmage The teams played a controlled scrimmage with starters getting the ball for two series and the reserves for one. Refugio starters outscored Goliad 2-1, and the Goliad reserves outscored the Refugio reserves 1-0.

Goliad won’t have to wait long for a shot at redemption against London.

The two will meet in Week 10 on Oct. 28 at Goliad after they were aligned into District 15-3A, Division I with Aransas Pass, Edna, Industrial, Mathis and Palacios.

The seniors are ready for the challenge.

“For me as a senior, every day is like my last,” Council said. “I’m taking it as I go and giving it everything I’ve got. I know I’m gonna have the rest of the seniors with me doing the exact same thing.”