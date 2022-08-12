“That’s the big thing that we’ve been talking about is coming out and being physical,” said Goliad coach Kevin Salazar. “We knew we were going to have some mistakes and you’re going to have some plays offensively and defensively. But we wanted to be physical and I think we were able to show that here tonight.”
“I was real pleased with the effort of our kids — of course, we’ve got a lot of new starters and a brand new scheme on offense and defense,” added Refugio coach Jason Herring. “Our goal is to get more physical. For us to have a chance against Shiner we’ve got to be more physical.”
The teams played a controlled scrimmage with starters getting the ball for two series and the reserves for one.
Refugio starters outscored Goliad 2-1, and the Goliad reserves outscored the Refugio reserves 1-0.
The Bobcats scored on a 38-yard run by Ernest Campbell on the second play from scrimmage, and a 22-yard run by Jordan King.
“We’re trying to get back in rhythm,” said Refugio running back Eziyah Bland, who had an interception. “We have a lot to look forward to this year. We always have a lot of work to do. I’ve seen a few physical plays here and there today. But we’ve still got to get more physical.”
Goliad starters scored on a 3-yard run by Joseph Council. Angel Hernandez scored on a 2-yard run for the reserves. Demetrius Steptoe had an interception for the Tigers.
“We’re still learning and we’re still getting better at everything we do,” Council said. “We definitely played a good team and did the best we could do. We were very physical and we want to keep it with that and keep getting better as the season goes on.”
Goliad will return to Tiger Field to scrimmage Flatonia on Thursday, before opening the season Aug. 26 at home against Tidehaven.
“I think this was big for our confidence,” Salazar said. “I knew these guys were going to make us better. Seeing this kind of speed and their physicality is going to help us improve and get ready to go against our Week 1 opponent Tidehaven.”
Refugio goes on the road to scrimmage Odem on Thursday, before opening the season Aug. 26 at Hitchcock.
“Playing a slot-T team in the first scrimmage is no fun,” Herring said. “But it was a good scrimmage for us. That’s why we scheduled it. We’ve got to get more physical on the defensive line. We’re not real big so we’ve got to be more physical. We’ve just got to clean things up. But overall, I was super pleased and our kids gave great effort.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
