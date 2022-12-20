GOLIAD — Goliad wasn’t pleased with its first quarter lead over Woodsboro during the Tigers’ non-district home game on Tuesday.
They led by two points after the conclusion of the first period. For Goliad head coach John Reyes, he knew the Tigers had the ability to increase their lead if they played up to their abilities on the defensive end of the floor.
“I think we started off kind of slow,” he said. “Once we settled in and we started playing our style of defense I think that helped us separate ourselves.”
The Tigers (10-4) separated themselves by a 20-point margin at halftime, as they outscored the Eagles 21-3 in the second quarter and ultimately came out on top after four quarters with a 68-36 win over Woodsboro (4-9).
“The first part our defense was struggling and coach got on us,” said Goliad’s Colby Rosenquest. “He took a timeout and told us to relax and just play defense how we know how to play and then it all changed from there.”
Rosenquest ended the game with three of the 10-plus steals from Goliad during the game.
He also performed well on the offensive side of the floor, knocking down three 3-pointers, two of them in the second quarter to end the game with a team-high 15 points.
“We weren’t closing out on shooters and so they knocked probably a good three open three’s on us that took a nine-point swing,” said Woodsboro head coach Bob Brown about the second quarter. “Offensively they started to press and we couldn't move the ball well, we had some turnovers and we couldn't put the ball in the basket.”
Woodsboro 6-foot-5 center Brayden Robison ended the game leading the Eagles with 19 points. However, he and the rest of his team had a tough time slowing down the Tigers in the paint, as three of their big men finished in double figures.
“I just stick to what I know and no matter who I’m going against I just play the game,” said Goliad forward Joseph Council, who recorded 12 points.
Brothers Dasen Tinney-Anderson and D’Adrian Tinney-Anderson rounded out the players in double figures for the Tigers, as they combined for 23 points.
“I thought they did a good job,” Reyes said about his team’s big men. “That’s one of our focuses, is just making shots that we are supposed to make. They did a good job of doing that.”
Brown hopes that Tuesday’s loss to the Tigers is a wake up call for his team as they prepare for district play in the near future.
“I hope they learn that losing in this fashion when we don’t play to our best ability is frustrating across the board to watch,” he said. “I think if we can figure out how to do the little things right, we can play our best game.”
Non-District
Goliad 68, Woodsboro 36
Points: (G) C. Rosenquest 15, D’Adrian Tinney-Anderson 13, J. Council 12, Dasen Tinney-Anderson 10, A. Fernandez 8, J. Reyes 5, L. Mozisek 3, A. Perry 2; (W) B. Robinson 19, L. Niemann 12, T. Silvas 2, J. Zena 2, D. Hatchett 1; Halftime: 33-13 G; 3-pointers; (G) C. Rosenquest 3, A. Fernandez 2, L. Mozisek 1, J. Reyes 1; (W) L. Niemann 1, B. Robinson; Records: Goliad 10-4, Woodsboro 4-9