GOLIAD — Goliad’s season-opening game against Rice Consolidated at Tiger Field was delayed for an hour by lightning.
The Tigers had been through a similar scenario last season when their game against the Raiders in Altair was delayed during halftime.
But unlike last year when it dropped an 18-15 decision, Goliad pulled out a 20-18 win to end a 13-game losing streak.
“We never lost faith,” said Goliad senior quarterback Reese Ruhnke. “Everyone wanted to go out there and hit someone. We had some sophomores and juniors who played last year who wanted to get back at Rice. I think we did that.”
The Tigers enter this season with more confidence after spending a good portion of last season learning the slot-T offense.
“Last year with us not having an offseason because of Covid and coming in and learning the slot-T our kids got the hang of it mid-year,” said Goliad coach Kevin Salazar. “We were also able to introduce and put in some other wrinkles off it. This year we were able to get an offseason in and implement some more of our stuff. We’re still a slot-T team based, but we’re a little more multiple as well.”
Ruhnke transferred to Goliad from Medina Valley before his freshman year. He had run the slot-T at Medina Valley and was familiar with the offense.
“It’s pretty similar. At Medina Valley, we didn’t have the gun-T,” Ruhnke said. “This year, I’m a lot more comfortable. Last year was like getting to know all the new people. This year, I’m a lot more comfortable in the pocket.”
Goliad went 1-9 in 2019 and was 0-9 last season, but was within one score in six of those games.
“There’s no easy way to put it,” Ruhnke said. “The first two games we lost by three and then we lost by one and we kept losing by less than a touchdown. We were right there the entire time and then we would have one little mess up that would ruin everything for us.”
Salazar and his staff spent a large portion of the offseason preparing the team to play a full four quarters.
“I think some of it was our kids having that mentality to finish,” Salazar said. “That’s something you kind of build and learn through your offseason program. With your weight program, your boot camp and your mat drills. That was one thing we really wanted to focus on because our kids really needed to know how to finish.”
Goliad has an opportunity to break another streak when it travels to Marion on Friday. The Tigers have lost 10 straight road games dating back to October of 2018.
“I think we’re more fundamentally sound than last year and more able to rely on each other,” Ruhnke said. “We’re better as a team together.”
Goliad knows it must improve to be ready for its District 15-3A, Division I opener against Edna.
“Our big thing is we’ve got to focus on what we’re doing,” Salazar said. “We’ve got a good, strong district. To compete we have to improve offensively and defensively and limit our mistakes.”
The Tigers learned how costly mistakes can be last season and are determined to avoid a repeat.
“I think it’s the group of guys we have,” said senior running back Jesse Martinez. “We have to keep coming to practice, staying committed, working out and doing all the little things right and we’ll be good.”
