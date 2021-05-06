AUSTIN — Goliad's Kyla Hill provided an eye-opening start, and teammate Cutler Zamzow created a fitting finish at the UIL state meet.
Hill, a freshman, won two gold medals and one bronze medal, while Cutler captured the gold medal in the 400-meter dash that has long eluded him Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Area athletes won eight medals during the running session that was capped with a school-record setting performance by the Goliad girls in the Class 3A 1,600-meter relay.
Addison Zamzow, Karleigh Hill, Lauren Bond and Kyla Hill won the gold medal in a time of 3 minutes, 57.13 seconds to help the Tigerettes finish second in the team totals with 46 points.
“It means a lot to me and doing it with my sister was great too,” said Kyla Hill, who anchored the relay and crossed the finish line 0.34 seconds ahead of Spearman and 0.41 seconds in front of Brock.
“I knew she was in the position she needed to be in the mile relay,” said Goliad coach Stacy Zamzow. “We talked about it and thought she was going to be there. To do it is another thing and she is a horse.”
Kyla Hill began the day by earning a bronze medal in the triple jump (37-7.5) with only two jumps.
She won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 42.95, defeating Karnes City’s Reagan Johnson (43.59), who also finished second to Hill at the regional meet.
“I think the crowd gave me a lot of adrenaline so I just went faster,” Kyla Hill said. “It was good to run with girls like this. It’s a good experience.”
Johnson, a junior, won her second silver medal in the event, but gave credit to Hill.
“I thought I would be a little closer to first,” Johnson said. “But I PRed and I’m really proud of myself for PRing.”
Stacy Zamzow was more than happy with how Hill completed her freshman season.
“She’s amazing,” he said. “I am very honored to be her coach and just keep her healthy. Watching her do the things that she does is more me just managing her than coaching her.”
Stacy and Cutler Zamzow had a number of discussions about the 400 after disappointing finishes in 2018 and 2019.
Cutler Zamzow followed the game plan to near perfection despite fighting a hamstring issue for over a month and won in a time of 47.87.
My start was the same as it normally is,” Cutler Zamzow said. “I got a fast start and caught the guy in front of me at the 100 and just relaxed. I knew if I relaxed long enough, I’d have enough in the tank so I finished with as much as I could.”
Zamzow never wavered down the stretch and even a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash on short rest couldn't erase the joy of his accomplishment.
“He’s worked really hard,” Stacy Zamzow said. “We’re just happy to come here and have the opportunity to run. It’s hard to come up with a strategy for the race when he hasn’t trained in five weeks because of the hamstring. A lot of guts and he waited for the right time to start his kick and it worked out for him.”
The Brice is Right
Brice Turner’s first season of track at Bay City ended with a silver and bronze medal at the state meet.
Turner, a sophomore, finished second in the 100-meter dash (10.51) by .02 seconds, and was third in the 200-meter dash (21.68).
“What I learned that is that I’m not always the fastest,” Turner said. “It was a great experience. I should be back here next year.”
Turner has been battling a groin issue since running a personal-best time of 20.97 at the area meet.
But he recognizes the progress he made this season.
“I feel very good about it,” Turner said. “I just feel like a winner even though I didn’t come in first.”
Pleasant Surprise
The El Campo 800-meter relay team of Danaisha Lloyd, Ebrashaia Lindsey, Keona Wells and Jackesha Nichols got some unexpected good news when it was called to the medal stand by the public address announcer.
The Ladybirds thought they had finished fourth (1:42.31) in the Class 4A 800-meter relay.
But Waxahachie Life was disqualified, allowing El Campo to claim the bronze medal.
More to Come
The meet continues Friday with Class 2A and 5A events.
The schedule will be the same with field events in the first session followed by the running events.
