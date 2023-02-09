GOLIAD — Joseph Council lives for competition.

The Goliad senior played football, basketball, track and tennis during his high school career for the Tigers. However, it was on the gridiron where the 6-foot-1, 215-pound athlete succeeded the most.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor took notice of Council’s football prowess, and on Thursday morning in the Goliad Events Center, he made a commitment to continue his athletic and academic career at the Division lll school, which competes in the American Southwest Conference.

“It’s my dream come true because I just love everything about the game, and knowing that I get to go on in that career is just an amazing feeling,” said Council, who will play defensive end for the Crusaders.

In his senior season with Goliad, Council recorded 90 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a defensive touchdown.

His performance earned him first-team all-district defensive end honors and first-team defense in the Victoria Advocate’s 2022 all-area team.

He was also the Tigers’ punter in 2022 and played running back, ending the year with 94 carries for 500 yards and seven touchdowns.

“When you have a guy like that who can do multiple things on the field for you, offensively and defensively, he was out punter and he filled in a lot of roles, so he was a great asset to our team,” said Goliad head coach Kevin Salazar.

Despite putting up impressive numbers on both sides of the ball, Council was not getting the attention from college coaches that he wanted. That was until Crusaders head coach Larry Harmon gave him a call.

“I just kept putting my faith in God, and I just kept trying to do everything that I can to just get something,” he said, “and then the next thing you know I get a call from the (head) coach that he wants me on his team.”

After finding out that both his parents attended Mary Hardin-Baylor early in his college search process, the school became No. 1 on his list. This made the call from Harmon inviting Council to the school a dream come true.

“Right when I walked onto the campus, I just knew I fell in love with the place, and it felt like home,” said Council, who plans to double major in engineering and ministry. “I’m glad to be signing and playing football there.”