Layden Lara wanted to be a college athlete by any means necessary.
The Goliad senior grew up playing the sport of football since he was in kindergarten, however after his freshman year on the gridiron he decided to quit to focus on the game of basketball.
After two seasons of focusing on the hardwood, he realized that his best chance to make it to the next level was to get back into the sport he started with.
“I noticed that basketball wasn’t going to do the trick. I wasn’t tall enough. I wasn’t big enough,” Lara said. “I had to accept that, and accepting that I leaned back onto what I loved before basketball, and that was football.”
He made his commitment to play football at TLU on Tuesday morning in the Goliad Events Center. He'll continue to play wide receiver.
“It feels great. I know that I’m going to be able to go over there and make a big impact,” Lara said. “I’m gonna go to work and try to get that starting spot.”
Lara ended his senior season second on the team with 21 catches for 479 yards and four touchdowns. He was also named as a second-team receiver in the District 15-3A all-district team.
“Him coming out and playing football, and I know he didn’t play his sophomore or junior year, coming out in his senior year and making the impact that he did, helping us get to the playoffs and advance past the first round. It’s awesome to see him reach a goal of something that he was looking forward to,” said Goliad head coach Kevin Salazar.
TLU track and field also offered him a spot on its team, another selling point for Lara to be a Bulldog.
"I knew that if I wasn't going to get an offer in football, the last one I needed to do is track, and I'm going to be running track for TLU as well, so it's kind of a best of both deals type of thing," he said.