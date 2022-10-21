GOLIAD — For over eight years, Goliad head coach Jess Odem has maintained a perfect record in district play for her Tigerettes.
Odem entered Friday night’s match against District 29-3A opponent George West with 99 straight wins, however, after Goliad (29-12, 9-0) pulled off a sweep over the Lady Horns (25-16, 25-8, 25-11), that number moved to 100.
“It feels amazing. It’s a good stepping stone to have in coaching,” Odem said. “I’m glad that this program was able to get that far. It’s not easy coming through district and making sure that we win every single game, with the pressure, but the girls always strive for that.”
After the victory, Odem celebrated with her girls and was recognized by the school with a plaque for her record that dates back to the 2014 season.
“When I got here 11 years ago I just tried to set a (bar) that was like, ‘hey, it’s going to be hard but you’ll always be able to move forward, and in the end the success at the end of each season is always the best feeling,” Odem said.
One of those girls that was able to celebrate with Odem after the game was junior Addison Zamzow, who recorded seven kills and seven digs in the win over the Lady Horns (10-18, 4-5).
“It felt really good being a part of it for my three years on varsity,” Zamzow said. “It was a lot of fun with her being my coach and to be an athlete of hers has just been a wild ride, and I am so happy to be a part of her 100th district win.”
Zamzow was one of five Tigerettes to finish the game with at least five kills.
“I feel like we played a great game today,” Zamzow said. “There’s definitely things that we need to clean up. We’re still not where we need to be exactly for playoffs, but I think that we’re making enormous progress, and I’m really proud of how we played today.”
Goliad’s defense Friday night was just as important for Odem to achieve her goal, as the Tigerettes recorded eight blocks on the night and 63 digs.
Setter Karolyn Youngblood led her team with 17 digs, while sophomore libero Stormie Gutierrez added another 15 in the victory.
“It felt good knowing that I could be a part of something, and that my teammates can also be a part of that big achievement for her,” Gutierrez said about the victory.
Gutierrez can help Odem improve her record to 101 straight wins on Tuesday, when the Tigerettes close out their regular season with a matchup against Aransas Pass to decide the district champion.
“Tuesday’s a big game for us,” Odem said. “Of course this was a great win but we have a lot of work to do, and Tuesday’s gonna be a big night for us.”
District 29-3AGoliad 3, George West 0
Goliad 25 25 25
George West 16 8 11
Highlights: (G) Karolynn Youngblood 28 assists, 17 digs, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Abby Yanta 8 kills, 2 blocks, 12 digs; Addison Zamzow 7 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces, 1 assist; Kyla Hill 7 kills, 2 assists, 1 block; Kasadi Neel 6 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Stormie Gutierrez 15 digs; Kendall West 5 kills, 2 blocks; Records: Goliad 29-12, 9-0; George West 10-18, 4-5