Golf has a special place in Abby Yanta’s heart.
Despite thriving in volleyball, basketball, and track and field, earning multiple all-district recognitions, it was the sport on the grass that stuck out the most to the Goliad senior.
“Golf was just something that was always family oriented with me,” Yanta said. “I loved playing other sports, but golf just kind of stuck with me, and it was something that made me happy every time I did it.”
Yanta was even happier on Tuesday morning after she made her commitment to continue her college golf career at Schreiner University in the Goliad Event Center. Goliad senior Ashton Perry also made his commitment to continue his shotgun career at the university.
“It’s super exciting,” Yanta said. “It’s kind of a little nerve-racking setting my next four years, but I’m super excited to go, and I can’t wait for August.”
Yanta, who was a golf state qualifier in her junior year, still has some time left in her career at Goliad but is already looking forward to competing on the college golf ranks.
“First goal is to get on the team for a tournament,” she said. “Golf is mostly an individual sport about your score, and I’m hoping to just keep growing and progressing in my own game.”
For Perry, who has been competing in shotgun singe he was in sixth grade, making his commitment to the the university was a huge payoff.
“It was kind of a dream come true,” Perry said. “A couple of years ago I decided that I wanted to shoot for a college, and it was a goal I had set.”
This year Perry performed well at the Schreiner Shootout, which garnered him attention from the university in Kerrville.
“I’ve been working pretty hard to get colleges to recognize me,” he said. “I wanted to shoot for Schreiner, and they invited me to go shoot at their shoot, and I guess they liked me.”