Goliad and Schulenburg fell in the second Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll announced on Monday.
Goliad, which opened the season at No. 3, came in at No. 9 this week after beating Schulenburg and Needville to open the season, and going 2-1 on the opening day of the Columbus tournament.
The Tigerettes host Flour Bluff on Tuesday before competing in the Schulenburg Lady Horn Classic this weekend.
Schulenburg dropped to No. 20 after opening the season at No. 7. The Lady Horns went 5-5 to open the season with wins against Needville, Smithville, Caldwell and two wins against Industrial.
Schulenburg hosts Bellville on Tuesday before the Lady Horn Classic.
Prosper (6A), Midlothian (5A), Navasota (4A), Columbus (3A), Wink (2A) and Fayetteville (1A) each were ranked No. 1 in their respective classes.
